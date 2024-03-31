Two fashion shows planned for Merrie Monarch Week

Two different fashion shows are happening in Hilo this week to coincide with the Merrie Monarch Festival.

With support from the Merrie Monarch Festival, the fifth annual Hawaii Fashion Showcase will feature clothing creations by Hawaiian designers, local musicians, stunning lighting and a sidewalk runway for models in the park and gardens. Lili'uokalani Tuesday.

After producing the Royal Ball on Easter Sunday for the first time, the 222 Productions team will light up the park for the Hawaii Fashion Showcase, whose theme is “Jewels of Land and Sea.”

According to Noel Ross, founder of 222 Productions and the Hawaii Fashion Showcase, Merrie Monarch's debut on Coconut Island inspired this year's natural park parade.

The show will feature a fog machine, illuminated trees all around the track and a red glow that will represent the volcanic energy of the island.

“Lili‘uokalani seemed like the perfect way to introduce the natural beauty of the aina while illuminating it in a special way,” Ross said. “The dynamics of all the elements will truly highlight what’s in our backyard.”

Designers featured at this year's show include Simply Sisters, LexBreezy, Sig Zane and Coconut Ave collaboration, Kahulale'a, Aaron Kai and Amos Kotomori.

Although each designer will have their unique pieces, they will all be linked together with the “jewels” of the earth, such as nuts and kukui feathers, and of the sea, such as pearls and shells.

Each designer will also be paired with a Hawaiian musician, who will perform while models showcase wearable art on the runway. Artists include Wehilei, 8RO8, Dillon Pakele, IA 808, Brittni Paiva and Chardonnay.

“We are featuring musicians who have never been to the Big Island before and we are very excited to include these multi-generational experiences during Merrie Monarch,” Ross said. “Having the support and creating a platform for these artists is exciting and the energy will be so strong. »

Miss Aloha Hula 2016, Kayli Ka'iulani Carr, will also perform a hula to open the show and can be seen on the runway later. Ross encourages models to bring fashion to life in a different way and have fun while walking or dancing.

“This idea also comes back to honoring King Kalakaua. He loved dancing and he saved the Hawaiian language and hula because he wanted to celebrate Hawaiian culture,” Ross said. “At the end of the day, this is a Hawaiian fashion show and that energy gives us a sense of place and honors the beauty of the culture.”

According to Ross, this year's show will be the largest production for a fashion show the state has ever seen, and all proceeds will benefit the Merrie Monarch Festival.

“The entire team and I love working with Merrie Monarch and embracing the ultimate platform they have provided for our community. It’s been 61 years, which is longer than the Super Bowl, and it’s still going strong,” Ross said. “As the years went by, we all realized that it wasn't about any one of us, it was about each other's support and what Merrie Monarch brought to our community.

Rain or shine, the Hawaii Fashion Showcase will be held on the makai side of Lili'uokalani Park and Gardens, off Lihiwai Street, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. Ticket holders can keep the energy up with an after-party concert and market at Nani Mau Gardens from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

The Royal Ball will be held today from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Hilo Yacht Club, with the Royal Court arriving at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets are still available for both events at hawaiifashionshowcase.com.

Hanau Hou art and fashion show

Following the success of the inaugural show last April, Hannah Preston-Pita and Raynn Dangaran teamed up again for the second annual Hanau Hou Arts and Fashion Show to showcase the artistry created by eight Hawaii-based designers.

“When we developed the idea last year, we only had about three months to prepare the show with four designers. We were surprised, but so excited when we sold our products,” Dangaran said. “This year we wanted to do the same thing with more designers while continuing to focus and encapsulate the artistry and talent of Hilo and Hawaii.”

The origin of the show comes from Preston-Pita's dream to showcase his own creative pieces and give others the opportunity to express themselves through their wearable art.

After ensuring they could set the date to coincide with the Merrie Monarch Festival, Preston-Pita and Dangaran began planning a bigger, more dynamic show.

“There is so much fashion that is a part of Merrie Monarch, and we are very excited to showcase so much talent through the wearable art exhibit,” Preston-Pita said. “This year, one of our designers is an 11-year-old girl from Oahu who created 10 beautiful pieces for the show, which is incredible.”

Designers featured at Hanau Hou this year include Laha'ole Designs, Anela Wear, Te Manu Designs, Ho'oilina, Waikini, Alohiwai, Hale Hala and Nohie Hawaii.

Around 40 models – keiki, male and female – will parade in the Crown Room at the Grand Naniloa Hotel with live performances interspersed by designers.

“We decided to move to Grand Naniloa because it is the heart of Merrie Monarch and many visitors stay there during the week,” Dangaran said. “Those attending the show can expect incredible designs, taiko drumming, singing, hula, food, drinks and fun for all ages.”

Preston-Pita and Dangaran hope to continue Hanau Hou's work throughout the year by providing a support network that allows designers to flourish and offers a space to celebrate Hawaiian culture.

The Hanau Hou Arts and Fashion Show will take place on Monday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Crown Room of the Grand Naniloa Hotel.

Tickets are still available at tinyurl.com/cty4cu3d

