Sustainable fashion – The Hindu

Saving culture is slowly gaining popularity in our country, especially among young people. Thrifting refers to the practice of purchasing gently used second-hand products, primarily clothing. Second-hand clothing or upcycled products are those that are already used by someone, cleaned, altered and, if necessary, embellished and sold. These clothes are sold at a comparatively lower price than the originals. Thrifting is more common among Gen Z because it combines fashion and sustainability. It doesn't burn a hole in the pocket either. It serves a broader purpose of environmental protection. The fashion industry produces more than 150 billion pieces of clothing per year worldwide. Around three out of five of these clothing products become waste within a few years of production; they end up in landfills or incinerators. A dress made from polyester, a form of plastic, could take up to 200 years to completely decompose. Saving and recycling helps here. Second-hand clothing is eco-friendly because it is reused with little or no modification, thereby reducing the carbon footprint. The damage caused by the fast fashion industry is one of the driving forces behind the shift toward savings. This fashion mode is user-friendly. This allows us to save money. The culture of saving saw a huge boost during the pandemic, as the world went through an economic crisis. Used clothes cost much less than new clothes. It also offers a wide choice. Due to a change in mindset, thrifting has become more acceptable in India, where wearing second-hand clothes was once looked down upon. Although there are a few physical thrift stores in the country, online stores are more popular. Unlike Western countries, where thrift stores are quite common and large stores are dedicated to them, the concept is relatively new in India. But with constant demand, physical thrift stores have started popping up in tier-1 cities. Physical stores are useful because the fit of clothes can be checked before purchasing them. Savings will continue to flourish and this is in the best interest of people and the environment. [email protected]

