Billie Holidays' signature style was more than a fashion statement

On October 5, 1958, Billie Holiday took the stage at the first Monterey Jazz Festival. Then the preeminent jazz singer in the Americas, she closed the event with a effortlessly sophisticated An 11-song set that reflected the image she had carefully crafted over the years: perfectly applied makeup, ebony hair pulled back into her signature ponytail. Her sparkling strapless evening gown was adorned with stars and completed with dangling earrings and a mink stole. She was the picture of stylish elegance.

It was no coincidence. During a career that began in the early 1930s and lasted until his death at age 44 in 1959, Holiday honed a look that countered the prevailing sentiments of a culture defined by Jim Crow. She deflected racial animosity by countering negative stereotypes of African Americans embodied by tropes such as Amos n Andy and Aunt Jemima. Holiday was doing more than just making music, says Scherrie Payne, who sang with the Supremes in the mid-'70s. She was making a statement for black women.

This statement was bold and unambiguous, and it continues to reverberate throughout popular music. Billie Holiday is one of the great fashion icons, says style guru Tim Gunn, host of Make the cut. She embodied great elegance [with] a deep side. What she gave off said it all. He said: I am a woman who has struggled, but I have great confidence and I want you to know that I am here. His stage presence was charismatic and his clothes said it all. She was a pioneer.

As her fame grew, Holiday would face much more than the prejudices of the era when federal and local government agencies were intent on diminishing her stature as a public figure. The persona she built for herself was a bulwark against such efforts. The image was of a dignified and elegant woman, a fact emphasized by her nickname, Lady Day. She even included the word in two of her best-known albums, Lady Sings the Blues and Lady in Satin.

Her interest in fashion began in an unlikely place. Growing up in Fells Point, Baltimore, she was often cared for by family and friends, while her mother took long-term domestic jobs in other cities. Around the age of 12, Holiday began spending time in two neighborhood brothels, one owned by Alice Dean, the other by Ethel Moore, and was captivated by the women's wardrobes, furs, jewelry and evening dresses. Her mentors were madams, wrote journalist Linda Kuehl, who did extensive research for a biography of Holiday that was never completed. In their homes, she began singing the pop tunes of the moment. Holiday then used the trappings of this world, music, alcohol and drugs, as well as dresses and minks, to create an enduring artistic persona.

During the 1930s, as she performed in Harlem nightclubs and toured with Count Basie and Artie Shaw, Holiday's fashion sense continued to develop. At first, she wore simple, fitted day dresses, embellished with accessories such as jackets or belts. His style had become more distinctive as journalist Lillian Johnson observed in a 1937 Baltimore African-American profile: [H]Street wear for the day consisted of a soft and fierce sports coat in dark gray with a blue fox collar, a gray skirt and a short brick wool jacket. For her appearance on stage, she donned a fitted black chiffon evening dress with black satin slips decorated with rhinestones at the neck. She carried three white gardenias [in her hair] a hallmark of his appearance on stage for years.

Like most elegant women, says Coty Award-winning designer Jeffrey Banks, like Diana Vreeland and Coco Chanel, Billie Holiday's signature style was the flower behind the ear, the dark red lipstick, later the ponytail. because she wanted people to remember her look.

From 1939 to 1941, Holiday headlined the Caf Society, the iconoclastic Greenwich Village nightclub known for integrating both her talents and her audience. Her wardrobe evolved significantly during this period following a long-term affair she had with arts patron Louise Crane, whose family business, Crane & Co., included among her clients the US government, since Crane supplied the paper to the Treasury Department. used to print money.

[Louise] was good for Billie, says Irene Wilson Kitchens, vacation friend and first wife of pianist Teddy Wilson. She took her to Bonwit Teller. This is where Billie got her first fox. [Billie] It was so childish, like a big child. Renie, she said, look what I have. I have a silver fox. It was the beginning of Billie having really nice things to wear, pretty evening dresses and everything. Before the end, Billie was the most glamorous thing ever. Nobody in the business looked better than [she did]And [Louise] for whom money has never been a problem, this has a lot to do with it.

If his view was deeply personal, in a historical context, it was also intensely political. She had an eclectic style, just like her musical predecessor Josephine Baker, says Darnell-Jamal Lisby, a fashion historian at the Cleveland Museum of Art. Holiday was also three or four generations away from emancipation [her great-grandmother was, in fact, an enslaved person], when African Americans found a way to be seen as equals. Holiday was reclaiming her darkness, her femininity.

In the mid-1940s, Holiday developed a drug addiction, and in 1947 and 1948 served nearly a year in prison for narcotics possession. After her release, it was more important than ever to maintain her image of class and refinement, as she was regularly referred to as a criminal in the press. At her comeback concert at Carnegie Hall, days after her release from prison, she appeared, according to costume designer Bobby Goodrich, in an iconic white dress with a sequined fabric bodice and pleated chiffon ruffle trim and a lower half of the dress. with layers of muslin. A white choker and her hair pulled into a ball on top of her head completed the look, calculated for effect. As Banks observes, Billie Holiday used clothing to say, “I may have just gotten out of prison, but I'm still viable.”

As authorities pursued her over the next decade, Holiday's public image continued to counter the often negative portrayals of her in the media. She was arrested in 1949 in San Francisco, but in the media coverage of her booking for which she wore glamorous sunglasses and an $18,000 long mink, she looked like a movie star. Her role as a fashion influencer was so important that when she died, coverage of her funeral invariably included a description of her funeral attire: a long-sleeved pink Chantilly lace dress, pink gloves, a five-pointed pearl necklace rows around her neck and a halo of white gardenias in her hair. Even in death, Holiday was the epitome of class and grace.

It was only after his death that the enduring nature of his image became apparent. When Aretha Franklin burst onto the music scene in 1961, Holiday knew her so well by the late 1950s that she had Franklin's phone number in her address book, she echoed the image of jazz legends. Franklin often appeared in chic dresses, some of which featured Holiday's favorite embroidered designs. Jazz singer Nancy Wilson also took inspiration from Holiday to create her own refined look, which was so acclaimed that two of her dresses now hang in the Smithsonian Institution. As Gunn says: “In the history of fashion, something always begets something else.

Perhaps the most important influence of the holidays has been on the Mototown look. During the 1960s, under the watchful eye of founder Berry Gordy, the presentation of its Motown artists with men such as Smokey Robinson immaculately groomed and dressed in tailored suits and women such as Diana Ross dressed in elegant dresses accented by styled hairstyles has had a huge impact. profound impact on the way the African-American community was perceived by the general public.

Gordy's ambition was to make black music respectable and marketable to white audiences, says Peter Benjaminson, author of The History of Motown. He wanted the look to be sleek and attractive. Billie Holiday was Motown's immediate predecessor. It's obvious she was an influence, and Gordy made that clear with his first film: Lady Sings the Blues. Payne thinks Berry wanted to create a stylish look, and Billie Holiday was stylish. It was the lady in satin. She was royal.

It was her music that put Holiday into the pantheon of indelible American artists, but she used her platform to build an image that had its own impact. It's symbiotic, explains Valerie Steele, director and chief curator of the Fashion Institute of Technology. You can't separate his voice from his looks. You see it and you also hear the music. And his influence continues. Lisby points out Beyoncé's look at the 2007 Grammy Awards, when she wore a '20s-inspired dress and a gardenia in her hair. And there are other artists who have been influenced by Billie: Sade, early Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, they all draw from Billie's playbook.

Ultimately, Holiday created what Nichelle Gainer, author of Vintage Black Glamor, calls a classic, elegant, timeless look that someone could wear today. And that, after all, is the aspiration of every fashion designer: a timeless creation. Holiday may have aimed to fend off the hostile forces in her life, but she ultimately crafted a style as eternal as her music.

correction A previous version of this article stated that Billie Holiday's grandmother was a slave. In fact, her great-grandmother was enslaved. The article has been corrected.