Malaika Arora Looks Gorgeous in Silver Sequin Dress, Watch Video

Age is just a number, in the case of Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, it is absolutely true. Malaika, 50, is a true fashionista and fitness enthusiast, inspiring millions to adopt a healthy and fit lifestyle. She is also known for her impeccable fashion sense and often sets new benchmarks with her incredible wardrobe choices. From traditional Indian outfits to hot and sexy summer body looks, Malaika slays in every outfit she wears. And once again, the diva stole the show with her stunning look at a fashion show held in Mumbai as she walked down the ramp.

Malaika looked stunning as she wore a silver sequin ruched dress with puff sleeves, a plunging V-neckline and a pencil skirt-style bottom. She accessorized her look with a stiletto, stacked silver bracelets and a pair of diamond pendants.

For makeup, Malaika opted for a neutral glam look and for hair, she chose open gelled braids. She made heads turn and jaws drop with her ravishing look on the ramp.

Well, this isn't the first time the Housefull actress has made fashion statements. Recently, she grabbed all eyes with her glamorous traditional look at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2024 where she became designer Anushree Reddy's muse.

She looked beautiful and exuded grace as she wore a bluish gray pastor lehenga adorned with a splash of yellow color which created a mesmerizing effect. She paired the lehenga with a matching blouse and a sheer dupatta.

She accessorized her traditional look with a chunky necklace and bold earrings and for makeup, she opted for a dewy look with contoured cheeks and structured brows.

Not just fashion, but Malaika is also a fitness icon as she sets major fitness goals with her workout photos and videos on social media, which captivate the audience. Also at this age, Malaika keeps herself fit and healthy and never takes a day off from her workout sessions. From Pilates to yoga, the actress does everything to stay fit.