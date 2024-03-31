The Gentlemen creates surge in sales for high-end fashion | Men's fashion

HBuyers of vintage checks and tweeds, fine tailoring and expensive watches are increasingly seeking to emulate the old-money English upper-class style depicted in Guy Ritchies' hit Netflix series The Gentlemen.

How to translate the extravagant outfits worn by the characters in this noble-turned-gangster adventure into real life has sparked plenty of discussion online, from the red velvet suit worn by Susie Glass, played by Kaya Scodelario, to Theo James as 'Eddie Horniman in three in tweed and his brother Freddy, played by Daniel Ings, in a hand-feathered chicken costume.

Pinterest reported an increase in search terms such as Theo James aesthetic, flat cap, tweed jacket outfit and vintage watches in the week following the show's release. Asos has launched a guide on how to recreate the style of the shows using his clothes, while Saville Row tailor Henry Poole & Co teamed up with Netflix for cufflinks and a silk scarf.

Brands featured in the series also report seeing a noticeable increase in sales. Cordings of Piccadilly said this had had a very positive effect, with the Wincanton pantsuit worn by Joely Richardson as Lady Sabrina and the Follifoot coat, worn by Daniel Ings as Freddy Horniman, now on a list waiting. Clare Haggas, who supplied the printed scarves, saw an increase in website visits, sales and new customers.

The styles worn by Dan Ings as Freddy Horniman are in high demand and are leading to increased sales for the brands featured in the Netflix series. Photography: Pip/PR

The Gentlemen seeks to capture the class signifiers displayed by the kind of people who inherit country manors. Although amplified in Ritchie's signature style, foreign audiences were surprised to learn that the traditional but eccentric looks worn by English aristocrats in The Gentlemen are not so far from reality and very far from quiet luxury.

Ings said: The lovely guy who is the real Duke of the house, when we were filming he would come down and look around and he was wearing the bright red cords and the checkered shirt, that's for sure, I don't think there's anything in there, as far as the Horniman clan and this fashion, which is so amazing.

Loulou Bontemps, the show's costume designer, said she was inspired by walking around London or the countryside observing people, adding that she selected quintessentially British brands.

Anyone who lives in the countryside, knows someone who owns an estate or frequents one of their pubs has encountered someone like this, while Americans find it ridiculous. This is something that Guy is passionate about, every story, no matter how heightened and stylized, has to be believable. It was exciting for people to see a cool take on the premise that people who live in this world dress up, she said.

Ings said her character's eccentric chic style communicates her ultimate privilege. We were trying to convey the idea of ​​someone who wore traditional plaid shirts, wool sweaters and colorful cords, but would wear them wrong. So like a flat cap on backwards, or walking around in your pajamas with a vest outside. So there's a sense of laissez-faire, I kind of know these are the rules but I really don't care.

He added that he had a disagreement with Ritchie over the extent of his character's flamboyance, including the enormous fur coat he wears during an underground boxing match in the first episode.

My feeling was [Freddy] dressed for these occasions like he thinks people should look like and he was wrong with the big sunglasses, the big fur coat, it's like I could come hang out with the hoi polloi and Guy thought that it was a little too on the nose.

Freddy would see Snatch and dress like Brick Top in Snatch, and he was like, Brick Top wouldn't dress like that, and I was like, yeah, but Freddy doesn't know that. The result was that we went to try on an even bigger fur coat. I ended up getting what I wanted.

Dan Ings wears Freddy's handmade feathered chicken costume. Photography: Christopher Rafael/Netflix

Bontemps and Ings agree that for a director, Ritchie is particularly interested in how his characters dress and how colors, fabrics and style appear on screen. He cares a lot, and he knows a lot too, so when it comes to things like watches and sunglasses, you won't get away with it, Ings said.

Bontemps believed that part of the interest in outfits, many of which are vintage, reflected a growing desire for circular, environmentally friendly fashion. I think a lot of people you'll see are wearing more suits, trying harder, rather than just straight streetwear. I think the new movement is buying vintage and second-hand, finding things and adapting them.

The Gentlemen echoes the rarefied world of wealth and ancestral status depicted in one of the most discussed recent films for its sense of style. Saltburn, which also takes place on a country estate.

Helen Warner, an associate professor at the University of East Anglia who studies fashion in film and television, believed that The Gentlemen's codified style tells the story of the idiosyncrasies of the British class system through its anti-fashion approach where his characters opt for timelessness over trends, reflecting the privilege of being able to wear old clothes without the risk of appearing scruffy.

Paradoxically, she believes the British aristocracy could fall on hard times due to a wider decline in living standards. I wonder if this could be a response to the growing wealth inequality in our society. There is a fascination with the way those with power and money live their lives, because their material reality is very different from that of the rest of us.