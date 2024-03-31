Fashion
Kate Middleton's Best Easter Fashion Over the Years
On Easter Sunday this year, Kate Middleton will not join the rest of the royal family at Windsor church. The Princess of Wales, who announced his cancer diagnosis just over a week ago, will spend the holidays privately with Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
When Kensington Palace initially announced Kate's abdominal surgery in January, they said the Princess of Wales would return to public duties “after Easter.” However, since his cancer diagnosis, there has been no set timetable for Kate to resume public engagements. “My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I can, but for now I need to focus on making a full recovery,” she said. said in his video message.
So while Kate may not be at Easter Sunday Mass this year, we can look back at the Princess of Wales' best Easter fashion over the years:
2023
For Easter 2023, the Princess of Wales looked stunning in a bespoke royal blue coat dress designed by Catherine Walker and matching hat from Lock & Co. She wore her must-have Natasha Emmy London clutchand accessorized with lapis and moonstone earrings by Carousel Jewels.
Last year, Prince Louis made his Easter debutholding Kate's hand tightly as they walked towards the church.
2022
At Easter 2022, the Wales family (then the Cambridges) coordinated in pale blue; Kate wore a pastel coat dress designed by Emilia Wickstead, a headband by Jane Taylor and pearl earrings by Cassandra Goad. She also carried an Emmy London clutch.
2019
In 2019, Kate wore a pale blue Alexander McQueen coat dress, a Jane Corbett hat and carried her favorite Emmy London clutch. This was a rehearsed Easter outfit for the then Duchess of Cambridge; she wore this outfit while attending Easter services in Sydney, Australia in 2014 (see below). Her too accessorized with her earrings on the wedding daya sentimental touch.
2018
Just three weeks before giving birth to Prince Louis, Kate attended services. It was the only Easter where she didn't opt for a blue or pink, opting instead for a brown Catherine Walker coat and matching Lock & Co. hat. The Duchess also carried a Loeffler Randall clutch and accessorized with Balenciaga pearl earrings.
2017
For her first Easter Sunday services in Windsor with the royal family, Kate opted for a powder pink Catherine Walker coat, a Lock & Co. hat and carried an Etui Bags clutch. She also wore Queen Elizabeth's diamond and pearl earrings.
2014
Kate's first royal appearance at Easter took place in 2014, when she and Prince William were in their official royal tour in New Zealand and Australia. On Easter Sunday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend services at St Andrew's Cathedral in Sydney. Kate wore an Alexandra McQueen coat and Jane Taylor hat. She accessorized with a Cartier Ballon Bleu watch, her only time wearing a watch this Easter.
