Princess Kate's Easter Fashion Highlights

Since her first introduction as a member of the royal family in 2011, the Princess of Wales has become one of the modern monarchy's most famous style icons. Her influence on the British fashion industry is estimated to be worth a billion dollars, nicknamed “the Kate effect”.
Every year in the royal calendar, several fixed events are awaited by members of the royal family and fashion fans, among them Easter. This event offers members of the House of Windsor the opportunity to be seen dressed in their best and attend a special church service at Windsor Castle.
Kate made her Easter debut in 2016 and has been going regularly ever since. This year, the princess' presence was impacted by her recently announced cancer diagnosis and preventative chemotherapy treatment.
Here, News week takes a look at some of Kate's Easter fashion highlights, from coat dresses to statement hats.
Kate made her first appearance at the royal family's Easter Sunday church service in 2017 at St George's Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle.
For the occasion, the princess opted for a classically cut coat dress designed by Catherine Walker & Co., one of the late Princess Diana's favorite design houses.
The knee-length cream coat featured princess seams, a Peter Pan collar and stylish piping around each hem.
The royal paired the look with a color-coordinated pillbox hat.
Kate was pregnant at Easter in 2018. The royal still attended the Easter Sunday service, wearing a simple black maternity coat designed by Catherine Walker & Co., paired with a brown felt pillbox hat and to trendy pearl jewelry.
On Easter Sunday 2019, Kate re-wore a simple blue Catherine Walker & Co. coat dress that she first wore while touring Australia and New Zealand in 2014.
The coat dress featured a tulip collar and was accessorized with a diamond floral brooch, gray suede accessories and a matching felt hat.
Kate has worn blue in her successive Easter appearances so far.
After a two-year absence due to the COVID pandemic, Kate returned to the royal Easter Sunday church service in 2022, opting to stray from her tradition of wearing Catherine Walker & Co.
Instead, the princess chose a pale blue coat dress designed by another favorite fashion designer, Emilia Wickstead.
Kate debuted the coat dress during a personal visit to Luxembourg in 2017. She paired it with a blue pleated headpiece and blue pumps.
For Easter 2023, Kate returned once again to the house of Catherine Walker & Co. Again wearing a bright blue coat dress with a textured velvet lapel, all paired with a sculpted blue hat and matching accessories.
