Royal composer Debbie Wiseman took center stage at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee concert and said: My dress was worth 2,000, I couldn't turn up in a jumpsuit!

Dressed: Debbie Wiseman at the Jubilee

Debbie Wiseman OBE is a composer best known for her musical scores for films such as Wilde and To Olivia, as well as television series such as The Undeclared War, Father Brown and Wolf Hall.

The 60-year-old is Classic FM's composer-in-residence and has composed No. 1 classic albums with The Mythos Suite (in collaboration with Stephen Fry), The Music Of Kings And Queens and Signature with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra .

Debbie, who was the official composer and musical director of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration at Windsor in 2022, and who composed a new version of the gospel Alleluias for the coronation of King Charles III, lives with her husband Tony in London .

What did your parents teach you about money?

I was one of two children and grew up in a modest semi-detached house in Finchley, north London, but my late father was an accountant turned company director who gave me sound financial advice.

One of his favorite sayings was “Don't spoil the ship for a ha of tar port”, his way of saying not to take a “make do and mend” approach to things like house repairs, because it's worth paying more to get the job done right. He also told me to put money aside to pay the taxman, another piece of advice I took to heart.

Have you ever struggled to make ends meet?

Absolutely. After leaving the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, when I was trying to break into the music business as a composer, money was tight. So my singer husband, Tony, we met at college and I formed a two-piece band to play evening gigs, birthday parties and anniversaries to make money.

We did that for about four or five years, getting paid up to $200 per gig, and it helped pay our bills until I got my first TV commission in the late 1980s.

Have you ever received ridiculous money?

I thought the few thousand pounds I paid for my first TV commission of a Channel 4 drama documentary was a lot of money at the time, in the 1980s.

Writing music for advertising pays pretty well, pound for pound, bar for bar over the years. I have composed music for several things, including a soft drink advert, and more recently a potato advert, although I much prefer to compose longer forms of music rather than 30 second pieces .

Money for TV series and documentaries varies wildly depending on the budget involved. Costume TV shows are more expensive and likely have a bigger budget for music.

One of the things I'm most proud of was composing the music for the TV adaptation of Wolf Hall. I am currently working on the music for the last part of the trilogy.

What was the best year of your financial life?

There was not a single year financially but there were several pivotal years for example, in 1989 when I composed my first music for television, and in the mid-90s when I composed the music for Tom & Viv (1994), my first music for the big screen. score. My phone started ringing a lot more, so these jobs paved the way for other jobs and raised my profile as a composer, although I'm rather hopeful that my best financial year is yet to come.

The most expensive thing you've bought for fun?

I was musical director of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration in Windsor in 2022, conducted the finale of the stage show and decided that such a special occasion required a special outfit. So I bought a stunning rainbow dress from London designer boutique Suzannah.

It cost around 2,000 euros, the most I've ever paid for an item of clothing, but it was worth every penny. And besides, I couldn't have come to conduct a concert for the Queen in a jumpsuit, could I!

What is your biggest financial mistake?

Twenty years ago, I decided to upgrade the technology system in my home music studio. I ordered a bunch of equipment for about $8,000, which I was told would make composing easier. After showing me how it worked, the technicians let me do it, but it was so complicated that I could never get it to work properly, and it hampered my composition.

After a few months I got rid of all that and went back to my old sequencer program from the early 1990s and I couldn't have been happier.

A big score: Debbie composed the music for the TV series adaptation of the novel Wolf Hall

What is the best financial decision you have made?

I purchased a beautiful new black Yamaha concert grand piano about ten years ago. It cost around 20,000 euros but it sounds wonderful and I compose on it every day so it was worth it.

Do you have a pension?

No, because I don't really intend to retire. I can't imagine life without composing and I could never see myself tinkering around the house watering the plants. I'm not good at gardening anyway.

Do you own property?

Yes, a modern five-bedroom detached house, with a home studio, in northwest London that my husband and I bought in 2001.

It was a huge task financially at the time, but my mother used to say it was worth it to buy somewhere a little more expensive than you could afford and she was right. We are also lucky to have a swimming pool that I use every morning.

If you were chancellor, what would you do?

First, I would subsidize music education in schools and give everyone the chance to play a musical instrument. Unfortunately, music has been given third division status in education for too long, but it can help you in many other disciplines as well.

Secondly, I would give a Freedom Pass to all independent musicians in the country, regardless of age, independent musicians are not extremely well paid and it would also be good for the environment.

What is your number one financial priority?

To continue writing music, which is central to my life and financial security, and to follow my dear father's advice and set aside enough money to pay my future tax bills.