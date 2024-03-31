Thom Sweeney, English tailor for celebrities, opens its doors in Los Angeles





LONDON — Although Los Angeles is best known for its casual menswear, there is an underlying appetite for English suits in rich wool or cotton with satin peak lapels, according to Thom Sweeney co-founders Thom Whiddett and Luke Sweeney. Savile Row-trained tailors have just opened a store on Melrose Place in the town. “Los Angeles is very dressy and no one wears suits, which seems a little crazy to us, but we think there's a huge opportunity for guys to dress properly – and they want to dress up” , Sweeney argued. “The US, as a market for us, has always been our second home after the UK and sort of a natural step,” Whiddett added. Since the duo set up in London 15 years ago with a small clientele of 20 to 30 men, two or three Americans have always been among them. Luke Sweeney and Thom Whiddett Getty Images for Thom Sweeney The first Thom Sweeney store opened on Weighhouse Street in 2009, followed by a second store on Bruton Place in 2014, then an opening in New York in 2017 and the introduction of the Thom Sweeney Townhouse in 2020 on Old Burlington Street in London. The brand's inaugural Los Angeles space, designed by Billy Cotton, is in a corner building near Melrose Place and mimics a gentlemen's club where customers can sit, try on suits and sip whiskey in the integrated bar. The upper floor offers Thom Sweeney's ready-to-wear collections and offers its tailor-made services by appointment only. The private space, which features artwork and furniture from Leclaireur Gallery, allows clients or well-paid stylists to enter discreetly, the latter becoming a booming business. “In terms of turnover it’s definitely significant and it’s good to be here [in Los Angeles] dress the right people. There are a few members clubs opening here now and the problem with the dressing is that it's quite extreme: it's either very casual or really special with a nice suit taking it that little bit further than the others. Being in the middle doesn’t really suit anyone,” Whiddett said. Michiel Huisman in Thom Sweeney. Getty Images “In Los Angeles, they're willing to invest in something a little more special because it's so event-driven,” Sweeney added. “We create some really interesting bespoke pieces. There's so much action here and tailoring definitely has its place.” Thom Sweeney's list of famous costume clients includes James Marsden, Jesse Williams, Ben Affleck, Rob Lowe, Robert Downey Jr. and Michiel Huisman. Being an English brand has given the company an advantage over other more mundane couture brands or luxury houses that specialize only in classic tailoring. Beyond Los Angeles, Whiddett and Sweeney plan to open a third U.S. store in November, in Miami. “It’s a sunnier extension of New York with its unstructured jackets and open-collared shirts. Miami seemed like a natural progression because we have a presence in New York. The market here is really vibrant and the economy is great,” Whiddett said. Sol's, a cocktail bar and lounge named after Whiddett's late father-in-law, Sol Kerzner. Brett Wood The business duo brings the values ​​of old-fashioned shopping with them wherever they go, from service style to furniture. An additional feature built into each store is Sol's, a cocktail bar and lounge named after Whiddett's late father-in-law, Sol Kerzner. The bar has an emotional attachment, which Whiddett and Sweeney hope to grow into something bigger in the years to come, the same way Ralph Lauren did with the Polo Bar. The brand also plans expansion in Asia and the Middle East, as well as further development in Europe.

