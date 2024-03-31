Africana Fashion Show Shines – The Bates Student

On Friday, March 16, the Africana Club held its annual Africana Fashion Show in the Gomes Chapel. This event involved dancers, singers, spoken word and the main show, a fashion show.

To begin, purple, blue and yellow lights moved to the front of the stage. The overhead lights went out and the room grew dark. When I'm older, I'll be stronger, they'll call me freedom, just as a waving flag (from Knaan's song “Wavin Flag”) blared through the speakers, as dozens of students marched out running, waving the flags of their country above their heads. Students gathered on the Gomes Chapel stage and swayed back and forth, their flags moving with them.

The three hosts, Bryce Ansah 24, Viuro Nkemngong 24 and Uche Anyanwu 25, came out laughing and making jokes to the audience, one of them in a colorful patterned outfit, telling the other two in costumes , please tell me you have anything else to wear?

The three ran off stage, then eight other students walked down the aisle in fashionable outfits ranging from sparkling orange dresses to long teal clothes. This group included Club Africana staff, including co-presidents Aisatou Barry 24 and Salma Ali 24, vice-president Uche Anyanwu 25, event coordinators Djibril Diaw 27, Mfon Diduff 24, agent Community Liaison Chidera Kalu-Uka 27, Secretary Sophia Ibeh 25 and Social Media Coordinator Angel Guitcha 27.

The group began with some remarks about the club and upcoming performances. Then, they continued with a description of the theme of the show: Kelele.

In many African cultures, being loud isn't just about making noise: it's also about expressing joy and celebrating life, Ali explained. Ansah then shared that the word for strong in Swahili is “Kelele”, a term which later became a major motif of the rest of the series.

When I say Kelele, you have to shout, Ansah shouted.

The first performance involved a group of students performing a traditional South African dance called Gumboot. They wore black outfits with yellow belts and formed a semi-circle around a person dancing in the middle. Each dancer would fade out and another person would enter the circle. The audience clapped along to the beat and cheered. The energy from the audience was truly unparalleled.

Then, Ahmednoor Hassan 27 years old performed oral poetry. He talked about Somalia saying they lost their voice screaming, but the world doesn't care. The passion and strength of his voice captivated the audience with every word. Never let it get too quiet, because that's when it gets loud! The audience particularly applauded this sentence.

Adding to the variety of performances, students Faith Nwando 24 and Daquan Johnson 27 stood together, each holding a microphone. They started singing Chike's “Running (to you)”: And if you ever need saving, I'll run to you. Running, running, running towards you, they harmonized. Their voices echoed in the chapel and combined to produce a joyful song.

Continuing the musical theme, Anyanwu and Sebenele Lukhele 26 started dancing to an Amapiano song. If you haven't heard of Amapiano, their song, Water by South African singer Tyla, has gained popularity on TikTok. The song they were dancing to was a different Amapiano song, but it also had an awesome beat.

Following this dance, Zain Erakky ’26 performed another spoken word piece, explaining the meaning of “Kelele” in Egyptian culture. For him, Kelele represented the culinary culture important to Egyptian families. Without any cookbooks, we begin. We go there with our feelings, he explained. He alluded to Kelele even more, adding flavors as strong as our voices. He continued to talk about the smell and taste of Egyptian spices in the kitchen, transporting the audience into his kitchen with each new detail.

Then there was a Somali dance piece. Students wearing red and black headdresses and dresses danced to a series of songs. Green and red lights shone on them and new dancers came out from behind the scenes to join them.

The next act began with a hint of confusion, as the lights suddenly dimmed. The audience looked around, then professional rapper and singer Chrizi Jamer danced down the aisle singing his song “One in a Million.” The audience applauded his performance. Turn on your phones. Shine those flashlights. From left to right, from left to right, he educated the public. The phone lights, the professional photographer capturing Jamer and the thrill of the crowd gave the effect of a real concert. Sing it after me, Jamer shouted, you made my temperature rise! You raised my temperature, the audience responded by singing. After a few songs, Jamer danced his way out, thanking the audience for letting him live his dream by giving him space to sing.

After Jamer's performance came the main event: the fashion show. A plethora of songs filled the room as students strutted down the aisle in their clothes. Most of the students did a little dance in their outfits, before leaving the stage. The audience cheered the loudest for the fashion show, with some people even standing up to get a better view.

People were calling out their friends' names as they posed and smiled. Some people came out individually while others strutted in pairs. There were people dressed in sparkly blue dresses and gold jewelry and a girl wearing a pink and brown jacket to match her pink and brown shirt. This girl swung her jacket over her shoulders and smiled at the audience. The next girl wore pink and turned her pink jacket into a scarf. Some students used props, like mirrors and baskets. The show closed with a West African dance number. People dressed in black outfits and wearing white masks danced in sync with each other. Many people then came to join them, notably the facilitators. The dancing was infectious, even inspiring some spectators to join in.

At the end of the show, the audience burst into joy. Performers posed for photos and attendees danced their way out of the chapel.