Myleene Klass epitomizes spring chic in a flowy floral dress and 5K quilted Chanel handbag as she heads to work at Smooth Radio

Myleene Klass showed off her spring chic as she arrived at work at Smooth Radio in central London on Saturday.

The TV personality, 45, attracted attention in a colorful floral dress from her own collection at Next, which featured elegant ruffles.

Myleene slipped her feet into a pair of heeled sandals and stored her essentials for the day in a quilted Chanel 5K handbag.

She shielded her eyes behind sunglasses and accessorized with gold jewelry while opting for a classic red lip.

It comes after Mylènecelebrated winning the 2024 Inspiration Awards last week.

The star won the Inspirational Mother award. She is the mother of Ava, 15, Hero, 12, and Apollo, four.

While Myleene kept it simple on Friday, last week she brought out her wild side for the evening by wearing a fabulous leopard print dress for the event.

Her tight-fitting garment, which fell well above her knees, highlighted her toned physique.

Myleene also celebrated the end of her swimsuit shoot with Next in South Africa last week.

She caused a storm as she showed off her breathtaking figure in a hot pink plunging swimsuit.

The singer flaunted her incredible physique as she beamed in the snaps, accessorizing her look with stylish sunglasses.

Myleene also modeled the same one-piece style in a shimmering black color as she posed with her hands in her hair, wearing a pair of chunky beige-framed sunglasses.

Celebrating the end of filming, she wrote: “And it's over! A fleeting pleasure, a few days in South Africa to photograph more of my Swim And Beach collection.'

She continued: “My DMs are already flooded with you looking for these swimsuits after I posted BTS on my stories.

“They'll be available in a few weeks, I promise, I'll keep you posted.

“(Wait until you see them in person, they have sparkles running through the fabric in both black and pink and they are as supportive and flattering as ever.)

“Thank you to the most amazing and hardworking team. It was an honor to tour with you and learn about amapiano music while avoiding the local wildlife.