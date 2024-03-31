Rihanna wardrobe Fashion Week Paris





Technically, Fashion Month ended Thursday afternoon in Paris, but we say every month is Paris Fashion Month. StyleCasterYeah. For this reason, we're going to pay tribute to a celebrity who made it her mission to fly front row at almost every major fashion show in Paris last week. No, it's not me, we were talking about Rihanna. It started last Thursday when she attended the Balmain to show. We think she was looking forward to it Balmain for a very long time, as a variation of this jacket was stapled to his body long before shoulder pad trends took over the world. More from StyleCaster Rihanna poses for the camera after catching the Dior show in the front row on Friday. How cute; RiRi matches the color of her lips to the soles of her shoes. There is a plant growing out of his head. We're not saying it works or doesn't work, we're just stating the obvious. The same day, she went to Vivienne Westwood show off in a pair of taupe suede over-the-knee boots and a boyfriend blazer, which looks more like a manfriend blazer. Among the other famous guests in attendance: Jessica Stroup And Tinsley Mortimer. This is definitely a way to focus all your attention on your shoes. RiRi also participates in Martin Margiela show wearing a black Margiela mini dress with a padded armplus glove with white shoulders. The really fun outfits only debut when she turns around. Like a mule, huh? Business ahead, party behind. On Saturday, Rihanna goes to Marsh (think Lower East Side and Soho meets Paris) worth seeing jean paul GaultierS/S 2010 collection wearing leather leggings, a cutout strapless bra and a serious pair of dominatrix blue suedes Christian Loubooties. Taking a page out of Anna Wintours' book, she sports her sunglasses during the show. Yet we love. Rihanna is taking a break (or not, considering the body-hugging minidress) between Sunday's shows in some serious thigh-high boots outfitted with leather garters. All of a sudden you get away with the money in your garter belt, it makes so much more sense. Thanks for leaving nothing to the imagination, RiRi. PS We love fake glasses. Ri leaves for a night on the town and we begin to notice that the theme of her trip is very dark. Her personal assistant who follows her is visibly taking a page from her book. Shoulder pads built into the shirt, check. Red lips, check. Over-the-knee boots, check. Not so much plastic sunglasses with white frames. Our vote is still for Rihanna. Last week, Rihanna was also obviously present at the Karl Lagerfeld show, but the highlight of that show had nothing to do with his or her outfit, really. Lily Allen's performance in Karl's epic barnyard adventures blew us away. And finally, as the saying goes, stop while you're at the top. Rihanna is last seen in Paris at Chanel fashion show, where layered strands of gold chain, pearls, tweed and a very unique Chanel handbag came out to play. Our favorite look from your trip, if we do say so ourselves. The best of StyleCaster

