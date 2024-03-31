Brittany Mahomes wore 2 dresses to a friend's wedding Check out her looks!





Brittany Mahomes wore not one, but two different dresses to a friend's wedding! The influencer and co-owner of Kansas City Current, 28, looked stunning in an outfit she wore to attend a ceremony with husband Patrick Mahomes and even quickly changed outfits for the reception, which she documented in A Instagram post SATURDAY. The mother of two kicked things off with her and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 28, posing in their stylish ensembles, seemingly color-coordinated with the rest of the bridal party, who appeared in subsequent shots from the photo carousel. For her first look, Brittany wore a silky red dress. The floor-length satin dress featured a unique draped bodice, an abdominal cutout and a knee-length slit. Brittany and Patrick Mahomes at a friend's wedding.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

The mom of two, known for her notable fringe style, paired the piece with lots of gold, from her stiletto sandals to a stack of bracelets on her wrist. For hair and makeup, Brittany kept things simple and let dress #1 take center stage by sporting neutral yet bright glamor and wearing her signature blonde tresses curled into loose waves. After the ceremony, she donned a maxi yellow dress, reminiscent of the iconic dress worn by Kate Hudson's character, Andie Anderson, in the film. How to lose a man in 10 days. Brittany glowed in the pastel dress, which featured ruched detailing and another thigh-high slit, this time making it the perfect wedding reception dress. Brittany and Patrick Mahomes at a friend's wedding.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Patrick also had an outfit change at the wedding, starting the nuptials with a classic black tuxedo, bow tie and sunglasses, then changing it up with a more casual ensemble. For the reception, the NFL star dressed casually, swapping his suit for a plain black polo shirt and gray jeans. At both of their weddings, the couple posed for photos together, and Brittany also took a photo with the bride. It was the best time to celebrate the McDaniels 🤍, she captioned the post. Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Earlier this month, Brittany and Patrick celebrated their second anniversary, and Brittany gave a glimpse of her own wedding dress in her Instagram post marking the high school sweethearts' milestone. While Patrick shared a photo of Brittany, he and their two children, daughter Sterling Skye and son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III Brittany, shared a collection of photos from the couple's nuptials. For their March 2022 wedding in Hawaii, the mom of two wore a custom Versace dress. The one-of-a-kind dress featured a cutout corset-style bodice with crystal detailing, a criss-cross strap in the back, and a long train and bustle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/brittany-mahomes-wore-2-dresses-to-a-friends-wedding-8622749 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos