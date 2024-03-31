Fashion
Remembering martyred journalist Selina Parvin
“Eat with your uncle, Sumon. I'll be right back.”
These were the last words Selina Parvin said to her 8-year-old son before the Pakistanis took him home. The next time her family saw her, it would be in a mass grave, recognizable only by the white scarf wrapped around her and the white socks on her feet.
Martyred journalist Selina Parvin was born 93 years ago today, on March 31, 1931, in Kalyannagar village, which then came under Noakhali district. Both of her parents being teachers, she grew up in an environment of cultural and literary practice, in which she developed artistic and musical skills at a very young age. However, she was married off without his consent at the age of twelve.
Defying society, she broke up her marriage in 1948 and began teaching despite much social backlash. She held many jobs over the next few years, including as a matron at Begum Rokeya Hall, a teacher at Azimpur Baby Home and a brief job at the Sir Salimullah Orphanage.
During this period, she got married – this time of her own choice – to a political worker named Muhammad Jahangir in 1962. Her close ties with figures such as Professor Munir Chowdhury and Shahidullah Kaiser inclined her towards socialism. She became politically active, attending various seminars and meetings and participating in the mass uprising of 1969.
Selina Parvin entered the world of journalism in 1966 as secretary to Begum Nur Jahan, editor of the weekly Begum. She joined the weekly Lolona in 1967, where she did all kinds of work, including fundraising and collecting advertisements. She contributed regularly to important newspapers of the time including Purbachal, Azad, Daily Pakistan, Sangbad, Begum and Ittefaq.
She started her own newspaper in 1969 under the name Shilalipi. From the beginning, Shilalipi strongly supported the cause of Bengali nationalism, and almost all of East Pakistan's eminent intellectuals wrote for the newspaper. Selina Parvin remained in Dhaka even after the start of the Liberation War in 1971, when authorities blacklisted Shilalipi for being anti-Pakistan.
During this time, she donated all profits from Shilalipi to the freedom fighters – they regularly visited her house at midnight to receive the medicines, funds, clothes and food she had allocated for them.
In an issue of her newspaper, she published pro-independence poems by Sikander Abu Jafar and Shamsur Rahman. The military government banned this question and ordered him to beg for mercy. She had refused; it would be his final act of defiance.
On December 13, 1971, as the Pakistani occupation was coming to an end, a Fiat microbus and a truck appeared outside her home at 115th New Circular Rd, where she lived with her brother, mother and 8-year-old son. Several men in civilian clothes, their faces covered, entered her home. Despite her family's pleas, she was taken away. She would come right back, she had assured her crying son.
Delwar Hossain, the only survivor among the captives who were with Selina Parvin, said he heard a woman's screams silenced by a bayonet charge.
She was found in a mass grave in Rayerbazar on December 18, two days after the surrender of the Pakistani army, with two bayonet wounds – one in the eye and the other in the stomach.
The occupiers had killed her, but even in death, they could not silence her legacy. Her name is included in the list of martyred journalists of the National Press Club, a residence was erected in her name at the University of Dhaka and the road where she was abducted was named Selina Parvin Road.
However, no tangible commemoration can capture the spirit of Selina Parvin, who lived in defiance of society and died in defiance of the military government – a Bangladeshi national heroine through and through.
Remembering martyred journalist Selina Parvin
