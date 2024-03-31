Helen Flanagan dazzles in a floral midi dress as she celebrates Easter Sunday with her family – after revealing she was diagnosed with psychosis

Helen Flanagan stunned in a floral midi dress on Sunday as she celebrated the Easter bank holiday with her children and family.

The 33-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a cute photo of herself and her son with her followers to celebrate Easter.

The beauty looked simply sensational as she wore a floral yellow sundress featuring a backless neckline, fitted waist and flared skirt.

Helen also opted to further elevate her height with a pair of white strappy sandals and began showing off her gorgeous tan.

To finish the look, the blonde bombshell transformed her luscious locks into a voluminous blowout and adorned some glowy makeup.

She captioned the sweet post with “Happy Easter, it's my little boys and nephews 3rd birthday today.”

The birthday and Easter celebrations come after Helen set hearts racing on Friday in a bodysuit from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS range, following her return to social media following her battle with psychosis.

The actress took to Instagram to post a video of herself in the skintight bodysuit, sharing the clip with her million followers.

Helen captioned the reel: “Cute, casual but sexy spring look” and wore a black bodysuit, black jeans and a green bomber jacket.

She set the music video to Jungle's Back On 74 and flaunted her tattoos while modeling her items in her huge walk-in closet.

It comes a day after Helen revealed she was diagnosed with psychosis after suffering a “bad reaction” to her ADHD medication.

It comes a day after she revealed she was diagnosed with psychosis after suffering a “bad reaction” to her ADHD medication.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the mother of three explained that she was “struggling emotionally” with her split from ex Scott Sinclair and the demands of being a single, working mother.

“So basically I really struggled with my mental health in December/January,” Helen began her post.

Posting alongside a smiling selfie, Helen continued: “I definitely didn't feel right in my head at Christmas and didn't really feel any different when I took the kids for New Year's Eve. There's a lot going on difficult things, that I just can't talk about on Instagram.

Helen explained that she felt extra pressure while rehearsing for her Cluedo 2 tour:

“I was feeling really bad, so I had to go on a theater tour that I was excited about, so when I came back from vacation I thought it would be better for me to take some medication to feel better and be able to cope better being a single, working mom of three and I was dealing with the breakup from the father of my children.

“But I had a really bad reaction to the medication (an ADHD medication) and it sent me into a psychosis for a few days that I didn't know I was in.”

“I love my kids so much x this bad reaction happened a few days before rehearsals started and unfortunately I just wasn't mentally well enough to do it.”

“I was heartbroken because I have always been professional as an actress but I needed to stay home and feel better for myself and my children, with the help of my amazing parents”

She ended her message by saying: “I have always been honest here and I feel really good and happy now.

“Therapy can be amazing and I feel like I've worked on myself with things that were pretty hard for me, but I feel lighter now either way, sending love and please be kind.”

It was announced in February that Helen would be replaced by Strictly star Ellie Leach on the Cluedo 2 tour.

However, Helen still made sure to support the show as she headed into the production which now stars her former Coronation Street colleague on Wednesday.

Posting a sweet snap of the couple, Helen gushed: “Miss Scarlett @ellielouiseleach you were unreal. the show was amazing @cluedostageplay a must see.”

Helen and Scott ended their relationship in 2022 after spending 13 years together.

The couple share daughters Matilda, seven, and Delilah, five, as well as son Charlie, three, and continue to co-parent together.