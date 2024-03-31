Fashion
It's Too White, Big No People Slam After Wedding Guest Shows Off Floral Dress She Wants To Wear For Big Day
WHEN it comes to dressing up for a wedding, there are many rules to follow.
Whether the bride has chosen her own color palette to ensure you never overshadow her, there is a lot to think about.
But one woman seemed to have forgotten the biggest rule: never wear white.
Taking to social media, the woman revealed she was invited to her partner's best friend's big day as an extra.
Delighted by the invitation, which said it would be a beautiful summer garden wedding, she began planning her outfit.
The woman revealed she wanted to buy a brand and a wedding was the perfect excuse.
But people weren't excited about the options.
My boyfriend says either one is good.
wedding guest
In the post she showed off both dresses, the first was an off-white dress with embroidered flowers on the hem and sleeves.
THE following The dress was a red midi dress with embroidered flowers all over.
She wrote: “I'm also going to my boyfriend's best friend's wedding.
“It’s a garden wedding, no specific dress code is given.
“I've been dying to buy a dress from this company, but I want to know if either one is suitable.
“My boyfriend says either one is good, but I think the first one is too white/I could shoot white.”
The post shared on the Reddit forum Wedding Attire Approval quickly went viral.
Many people took to the comments section to share their thoughts – with many saying there was no way she could wear the first option.
One person wrote: “The first one is definitely very white. I'll stick to red! »
Another commented: “I thought the first one was for a bride, too white for a guest. But the second one is awesome!”
“I thought the first one was an unconventional bride,” a third wrote.
Meanwhile, a fourth said: “The second dress works. The first could totally be a wedding dress. DON'T buy that one.”
Our wedding guide
DO YOU HAVE a number of weddings coming up? Get prepared with our wedding guides.
“I thought the first one was a wedding dress! Definitely go for the red one,” said a fifth.
Someone else added: “Definitely not the first. Before reading the description I thought it was a wedding dress and you were the bride. This legit looks like a wedding dress. Stay with the red.”
