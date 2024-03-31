Mariah Carey dazzles in plunging mini dress amid 55th birthday celebrations





Mariah Carey's birthday, or rather her birthday, the celebrations continue, with even more dazzling festive looks! The “Fantasy” singer, who said she celebrates birthdays, not anniversaries, celebrated her 55th trip around the sun on March 27. As she continues to celebrate, she has shared some of her different sparkly and glamorous outfits, and her latest is no less so. WATCH: Mariah Carey hits birthday milestone Mariah took to Instagram this weekend and stunned her fans with a stunning photo in which she is wearing a studded black mini dress with a plunging neckline. Her glamor is no less fabulous: smoky, winged eye makeup, glossy pink lips, and her blonde hair is styled in voluminous curls. She simply captioned the photo with a disco ball emoji, although fans nonetheless took to the comments section below the post to rave about her look. “MOTHER MOTHER YOU ALL,” one aptly declared, while others followed suit with, “I'm obsessed!!! Killing after SLAY! We DON'T deserve it!” and: “You are the most beautiful woman in the world”, as well as: “Oh my God, so so so beautiful!!” and another fan of hers also wrote: “You are perfection!!!” To kick off her birthday celebrations, Mariah previously posted a photo from a boat, smiling from ear to ear as she posed in a sequinned blue tank dress. MORE: Nick Cannon reveals 'crazy' next chapter for twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey MORE:Mariah Carey sparks reactions with her vision of a luxurious lifestyle and her incredible sequined workout gear “The birthday adventures begin,” she wrote, and celebratory posts from other celebrities such as Jennifer Hudson, Heidi Klum, Jonathan Van Ness, Patti LaBelle and Busta Rhymes, among others, quickly followed. ©Instagram Mariah spent her birthday by the water On his 54th birthday last year, she called back onformerly known as Twitter, an old interview in which she explained: “I don't have birthdays. No, well, I just have birthdays. I decided to do it. And I noticed that people who decide not to have birthdays, they just don't have them.” MORE:Mariah Carey Debuts Glamorous Hair Transformation in Aspen After Split From Bryan Tanaka © Getty The singer goes to Las Vegas With her birthday celebrations over, Mariah has a busy month ahead of her as she kicks off her Las Vegas residency. The concert series at the Park MGM Hotel, titled The Celebration of Mimi, runs April 12-27 and celebrates the 19th anniversary of her hit album. Mimi's Emancipation. Get information on the biggest and hottest news, features and celebrity profiles from across the United States. Subscribe to our HELLO! Hollywood Newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.

