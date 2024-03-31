Kasees where service is fashionable | Community

Walking into Kasee Jo Trading Co. on Main Street, you can feel the care and attention put into the space of clothes, outfits, and a few daydreams.
Homeowner Kasee Powers said she and her husband were raising four children near Comanche and their home was the beginning of what you see.
I had been selling my house and Facebook for about a while, in April it will be a year, she said. We outgrew the house and said if an opportunity presented itself in a good location we would take it. It just fell into our laps and we thought it was a great location. We felt like all roads led here.
Here at 825 W. Main Street, where Powers said they sell sizes small to 3x. Powers keeps her shelves trendy by scouring industry markets. These are like trade shows for stores to see what they want to offer in their stores.
That's where I get them from. The clothes are things that I think people will like, she said. I wear Judy Blue, it's a popular brand.
A love of fashion is part of the reason Powers said she did this. The other part was how other people felt.
I love bringing fashion to women and finding the right size to make them feel good about themselves, she said. I try to make women feel good about themselves. I also love being able to give them something that they will feel confident in as they go out about their day.
Powers said a big step on the path to self-love is not getting stuck on the number on your labels.
You can't do that because the sizes are very different, she said. Sizes vary so much between brands that you can't find out the number.
Having a store hadn't been the plan since online sales were going well, but Powers knew the frustrations of being online only.
“I know I've met a lot of people like me who want to see it, touch it, see how it fits, and you can't do that when you order online,” she said. I am really very attached to the service. I want them to be happy and satisfied with their purchase. I want to find the right size but the main thing is how you feel when you leave those doors. I want it to be a great experience, I want you to feel good about what you bought and wore.
Powers hopes his online presence will only improve the store, which opened this month.
The site is coming, I just have to upload photos of my products and it will be ready, she says. I have a Facebook page and a group. It's all happening in the Kasee Jo Trading Co. VIP Group. This is where I post new arrivals, sales, and get opinions on upcoming items. It's a place to interact.
Kasee Jo Trading Co. is open Tuesday through Saturday. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday.
