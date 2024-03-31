Easter Saturday revelers dress up for the alcohol-fueled Otley Run as bank holiday weekend celebrations continue





BOOZED revelers donned fancy dress costumes as they welcomed the bank holiday to Otley Run. Hundreds of people descended on Leeds on Saturday as the infamous drinking mission kicked off under blue skies and sunshine. 7 A group of girls enjoy the glorious sunshine as they head to Otley Road for their Easter drink. Credit: NB PRESSE LTÉE 7 A girl draped in a little leopard print number kicked off with her pals in Leeds today A group of girls were spotted wearing striped sailor hats for the West Yorkshire Drinkathon. While a group of guys were bowling, dressed in full cricket gear and sunscreen on their cheeks as they entered their Bank Holiday bonanza. The two-and-a-half mile pub crawl winds through 17 vomit-inducing venues on Otley Road. Punters usually have a drink at each establishment, with most going completely legless halfway through the challenge. Participants start at Woodies before enjoying drinks at 15 other watering holes during the challenge, which takes place several times a year. Drinkers grab a last beer at the Dry Dock, a narrowboat-turned-pub that lives up to its name. Three men were seen parading in nuns' outfits as they headed to Leeds to drink an ungodly amount on Saturday. Cheerleaders, aliens and super-villains were also seen in the unruly crowd, as much of the UK basked in the sunshine and blue skies. Leeds enjoyed a temperature of 12C today as the mercury boiled across Britain following torrential winds and rain brought by Storm Nelson on Thursday. But it was at Heathrow that locals started sizzling, enjoying a glorious 15°C. After a rainy and windy period, conditions stabilized for the Easter weekend. Warm climes saw thousands of sun-seekers hit the beaches today, with children seen playing in the sand at St Anne's on the Sea in Lancashire. Meanwhile, a young girl rode a donkey on her first day back to work on Blackpool beach. Avon Beach in Christchurch in Dorset was also hit on Saturday morning. During this evening and overnight, showers will ease over Northern Ireland and Scotland. But further showers are expected to fall in the west. Elsewhere, clearer passages with the formation of mists, fogs and low clouds, especially for the eastern regions. Sunday will be dry with sunny spells, but will become cloudier across central and eastern England, with patchy rain possible and low cloud over east coasts. Rain showers will affect Cornwall later on Sunday. Monday is expected to become more unstable with further showers. 7 Punters typically have a drink at each of the 17 establishments, with most going completely legless halfway through the challenge. Credit: NB PRESSE LTÉE 7 Three guys don nun outfits as they head to Leeds to drink an ungodly amount on Saturday Credit: NB PRESSE LTÉE 7 A group of pals say hello to the camera as they pose for a photo in Otley Road, Leeds, on Friday 7 They later had a fall during the infamous pub crawl. 7 A cowboy, a Playboy bunny and a girl in a pink corset pose for a snap in Leeds this afternoon Credit: NB PRESSE LTÉE

