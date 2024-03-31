Meet the face behind Lincoln fashion consultant, Frugal Fox

Social media was designed to make the world a smaller place where people could share their lives.

Social media was designed to make the world a smaller place where people can share their lives and stay in touch with family and friends. Businesses have also found it to be an easy way to directly connect consumers with their brands.

Fast forward to today, and social media is still a major player in keeping people connected to each other, but it has also become a platform for selling things. About 45% of all businesses sell products through social media, according to Harvard Business Review. This change in marketing channel has proven profitable. Insider Intelligence estimated that there was approximately 211.4 million online shoppers in the United States in 2021, a figure that is expected to increase in the years to come.

While influencers have been a marketing tool since Roman times, technological advances have allowed non-celebrities to become influencers with a reach that the ancient Romans could never have imagined possible. As platforms have gone global and brands and influencers regularly amassed millions of followers, users have also become more wary of increasingly casual sales and off-brand endorsements. In 2017, seven years after Instagram launched and only a year after TikTok launched in the United States, social media users were already citing authenticity as key. A Stackla (now Nosto) investigation found that 86% of respondents expect brands to be authentic.

The COVID-19 pandemic fueled a new shift in online shopping, as people headed online in droves and straight to their shopping carts. In 2020, e-commerce accounted for 19% of all retail sales in several major global markets, up from 16% the previous year, according to United Nations trade and development experts. Global sales through social media platforms reached an estimated amount 992 billion dollars in 2022.

Social media has contributed to the rise of online shopping with tools that make it almost easy to hit purchase while scrolling through your feed. As social networks deploy more tools to sell products and services, Exactly analyzed industry news and reports to understand this retail transformation.

Just as social media sites have grown to offer a wider selection of features, social media marketing has also evolved to incorporate many different strategies. Here are some of his innovations.

Targeted ads

Before social media, businesses relied heavily on banner ads, pop-up ads, and paid search engine placement as key advertising strategies. In 2007, Facebook launched Facebook Ads, paving the way for businesses to reach specific users based on demographics or interests. It works by track user actions across the sitewhat they post, comment on, like and search for. Cookies collect this information and the algorithms help advertisers find users who would respond best to their ads. Google and many other sites also operate under similar practices.

However, advertising placement strategies are constantly evolving due to economic headwinds. Better consumer targeting only works when advertisers take advantage of these tools. In 2023, the New York Times reported that large companies reduced their advertising spending, likely due to the rapid decline in digital ad spending as companies tightened their budgets to cope with the economic downturn. Struggling to close revenue gaps, social media platforms have lowered their prices and appealed to budget-conscious advertisers who are less willing to pay for more specific ad placements. X, in particular, also lost advertising budgets after Elon Musk bought the platform in 2022. According to Times, the 10 largest advertisers in the platform spent 55 % less when Musk took over compared to the previous year. As the economy rebounds, we could see another shift as advertising budgets return.

Habit Tracker

When companies create targeted ads, they want to know a lot about the consumers they serve, which is why habit tracking has become all the rage. Data Brokers collect user data via cookies (text files that can be used to identify unique users), browser fingerprinting (identifying one device from another by noting its hardware or other characteristics), in-app tracking and location tracking. They also use probabilistic matching, which compares how well search histories or other activities match across devices, to track people across devices. Ad tech companies then buy this data and use it to create consumer profiles to better target ads to each customer.

Third-party cookies that track users' browsing habits, however, have been criticized for privacy concerns. In recent years, Apple's Safari and Mozilla's Firefox browsers have restricted third-party cookies. Google announced a plan to delete third-party cookies on your Chrome browserwhich ranks first among all browsers with 63% share by the end of 2024 and will replace them with alternative products, according to the Mozilla Developer Newsletter.

The brand as personality

In the mid-2010s, social media managers began infusing their social posts with offbeat humor and sarcasm to grab the attention of millennials and stand out in a crowd of saccharine posts. Consumers are used to brands toeing the line using typical messaging designed to be innocuous and broadly appealing to everyone. But on social media, brands have adapted to informal, conversational posts that fit more organically into an online ecosystem that thrives on memes and clapbacks. Asking brands to throw shade, attack competitors, or openly troll commenters was particularly popular on Twitter (now called X). These roasts attracted attention and sales.

MoonPie Cakes even had to shut down a factory when it ran out of ingredients following a surge in demand from a mocking hostess in 2017. Her social media personality was responsible for a 17% increase in salesaccording to Fast Company.

Influencers

Celebrity product endorsements are nothing new, but social media has taken their influence to a new level. Now, everyday people can amass thousands of followers, monetizing every aspect of their lives or hobbies. Whether it's making product videos, earning commissions on sales through product links, or signing with sponsors for their content, influencers can partner with social platforms to build their personal brand . TikTok Creator Marketplace connects brands with rising stars on its platform. Some third-party companies have even taken advantage of this trend by create their own camps and classes specifically for potential influencers.

The influence business brings in a lot of money. Influencer Marketing Hub estimated that businesses spent $21.1 billion on influencer partnerships in 2023, an increase of more than 1,000% since 2016. The type of influencer they partner with has also changed over time. Excluded are big names and widely followed influencers, and nano- and micro-influencers with no more than 10,000 and 100,000 followers, respectively.

In-App Purchases

In 2020, Instagram launched an in-app payment feature, at a time when online shopping increased due to the pandemic. Other platforms are also vying to become the vehicle for consumer spending. The same year, Facebook launched Facebook Shops, where businesses can showcase products or collections on a Facebook and Instagram online store.

Avid shoppers still use social media more as a shopping research tool, but about 7 out of 50 people will actually purchase through a social media platform, according to a July 2023 report from PYMNTS and Amazon Web Services. The report found that Facebook had the highest share of buyers, at 7.3%, followed by Instagram, with 4.6% of consumers having purchased products in the previous 30 days.

In terms of specific categories, the report found that shoppers were purchasing more clothing through Instagram due to their reliance on images. Beauty products and toys sell better on TikTok because shoppers use the platform to see how to use a product in videos as short as 10 minutes. When consumers want to know how a product performs, especially appliances and home furnishings, they first turn to YouTube videos to see people using the product.

As technology advances at a rapid pace, social media platforms will certainly keep up with the times and adapt as necessary. Now, marketing materials are not only optimized for search engines like Google, but also for social platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Meta's launch of Threads could also usurp X's place in the social media landscape. As users stay in touch with their friends around the world, businesses will definitely find ways to remind them of all the other things they could be spending their precious time and money on.

Story editing by Carren Jao. Copy editing by Tim Bruns.