Fashion
Wedding guest must apologize to bride for wearing attention-grabbing dress
After a woman attended a friend's cousin's wedding, she was perplexed when her friend messaged her the next morning, saying the bride was expecting an apology from her.
The woman learned that the bride had been insulted by her choice of outfit, feeling that it had robbed her of the spotlight that was supposed to be hers.
The woman was accused of hogging all the attention at the wedding reception because of the dress she wore.
Share your story with a photo of the dress in question on the subreddit r/weddingshaming, the woman, originally from India, revealed that she had recently attended the wedding in the United States of a friend's cousin.
It was a regular American wedding, and it didn't give the impression that anyone was dressed too conservatively, she wrote.
Photo: Neustockimages / Canva Pro
The wedding did not take place in a church and the woman said her friend approved her dress beforehand.
The bridesmaids wore strapless dresses that showed off the shoulders and neckline. Women also wore floor-length cocktail dresses, she said. [The] The bride also had a plunging sweetheart neckline (which was absolutely stunning, btw). I don't think modesty is an issue here.
The woman said she chose to wear a sari dress to the wedding.
A sari, often spelled sari, is a traditional garment worn by women in South Asia, particularly India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka. It consists of a long piece of fabric draped elegantly around the body.
She said the dark blue saree looked like a cocktail dress.
I also want to point out that in no way did I feel that my outfit was revealing or too risky, the woman wrote. There was a midriff (common for a saree) but my blouse wasn't too short. The best analogy would be wearing a crop top with a long skirt.
Photo: Creative Images / Canva Pro
Although she received a few compliments, she didn't feel like her dress stole any attention from other guests, especially compared to the lovely bride.
However, after meeting the bride and groom, the woman noticed that the bride was reserved and cold towards her. I didn't take it personally and attributed it to the stress of the marriage, she wrote.
The next day, she received an alarming text message from her friend telling her that the bride expected her to apologize to her for hogging all the attention and becoming a spectacle.
I was so confused and didn't think my outfit choice was inappropriate in any way, the woman wrote. Either way, the bride's wedding dress garnered a lot more looks.
For more details, the the woman included a photo of a dress which looked like the one she was wearing.
While many Redditors thought the woman's dress was stunning, some noted that it seemed a bit over the top for a wedding reception.
Some people thought it was inappropriate to wear it, according to American wedding etiquette.
I think your outfit was lovely. But in a Western wedding where everyone will be dressed in Western fashion, something like this will stand out no matter how well everyone is dressed, one Reddit user commented.
It's very cute, but most people attending a Christian wedding would find it inappropriate. You didn't do anything on purpose, two cultures with very different rules and there was a misunderstanding, another user commented.
Crop tops are considered as casual as flip flops. They are not suitable for Western weddings, another user wrote.
However, many people thought the bride was being unreasonable in expecting an apology.
The bride needs to get over herself. We shouldn't shame people for what they wear, one Reddit user shared.
It's ridiculous for the bride to try to control the guests' outfits. Especially someone who clearly comes from another culture, another user wrote.
There is only one universal rule regarding wedding attire in the United States.
Although no specific dress code applies to all American weddings, women typically wear long dresses, below- or above-the-knee dresses, or dress shirts and pants, depending on the setting of the wedding. .
Wearing white, however, is considered a big no-no to avoid conflicts with the bride.
Although some people may have thought the woman's dress was inappropriate for a wedding, she was in no way trying to distract from the bride.
The only one who deserves to apologize in this scenario is the bride for making her feel like she was wrong.
Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango covering entertainment & news, self, love & relationships.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yourtango.com/self/wedding-guest-told-apologize-bride-after-wearing-attention-grabbing-saree-dress
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pine-Richland hockey caps special season with 4th state championship
- Wedding guest must apologize to bride for wearing attention-grabbing dress
- This popular Google app will stop working within 3 days How to migrate your data
- Feeling shaken in Surry County, NC?
- ENTERTAINMENT SPOTLIGHT: The Three F's deliver a lively blend of Americana and Swamp Boogie | Community
- Gmail revolutionized email 20 years ago. People thought this was Google's April Fool's joke.news
- Responding to President Xi Jinping's invitation, Prabowo visits China
- In Turkey, setback against Erdogan, the opposition makes enormous progress in local elections
- A series of harsh criticisms from the PDI-P for Jokowi, who now has another direction
- CJ Barrymore to unveil $3 million, three-story go-kart track in May – Macomb Daily
- Double win weekend for Gators women's tennis – ESPN 98.1 FM
- Meet the face behind Lincoln fashion consultant, Frugal Fox