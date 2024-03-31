Wedding guest must apologize to bride for wearing attention-grabbing dress

After a woman attended a friend's cousin's wedding, she was perplexed when her friend messaged her the next morning, saying the bride was expecting an apology from her.

The woman learned that the bride had been insulted by her choice of outfit, feeling that it had robbed her of the spotlight that was supposed to be hers.

The woman was accused of hogging all the attention at the wedding reception because of the dress she wore.

Share your story with a photo of the dress in question on the subreddit r/weddingshaming, the woman, originally from India, revealed that she had recently attended the wedding in the United States of a friend's cousin.

It was a regular American wedding, and it didn't give the impression that anyone was dressed too conservatively, she wrote.

The wedding did not take place in a church and the woman said her friend approved her dress beforehand.

The bridesmaids wore strapless dresses that showed off the shoulders and neckline. Women also wore floor-length cocktail dresses, she said. [The] The bride also had a plunging sweetheart neckline (which was absolutely stunning, btw). I don't think modesty is an issue here.

The woman said she chose to wear a sari dress to the wedding.

A sari, often spelled sari, is a traditional garment worn by women in South Asia, particularly India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka. It consists of a long piece of fabric draped elegantly around the body.

She said the dark blue saree looked like a cocktail dress.

I also want to point out that in no way did I feel that my outfit was revealing or too risky, the woman wrote. There was a midriff (common for a saree) but my blouse wasn't too short. The best analogy would be wearing a crop top with a long skirt.

Although she received a few compliments, she didn't feel like her dress stole any attention from other guests, especially compared to the lovely bride.

However, after meeting the bride and groom, the woman noticed that the bride was reserved and cold towards her. I didn't take it personally and attributed it to the stress of the marriage, she wrote.

The next day, she received an alarming text message from her friend telling her that the bride expected her to apologize to her for hogging all the attention and becoming a spectacle.

I was so confused and didn't think my outfit choice was inappropriate in any way, the woman wrote. Either way, the bride's wedding dress garnered a lot more looks.

For more details, the the woman included a photo of a dress which looked like the one she was wearing.

While many Redditors thought the woman's dress was stunning, some noted that it seemed a bit over the top for a wedding reception.

Some people thought it was inappropriate to wear it, according to American wedding etiquette.

I think your outfit was lovely. But in a Western wedding where everyone will be dressed in Western fashion, something like this will stand out no matter how well everyone is dressed, one Reddit user commented.

It's very cute, but most people attending a Christian wedding would find it inappropriate. You didn't do anything on purpose, two cultures with very different rules and there was a misunderstanding, another user commented.

Crop tops are considered as casual as flip flops. They are not suitable for Western weddings, another user wrote.

However, many people thought the bride was being unreasonable in expecting an apology.

The bride needs to get over herself. We shouldn't shame people for what they wear, one Reddit user shared.

It's ridiculous for the bride to try to control the guests' outfits. Especially someone who clearly comes from another culture, another user wrote.

There is only one universal rule regarding wedding attire in the United States.

Although no specific dress code applies to all American weddings, women typically wear long dresses, below- or above-the-knee dresses, or dress shirts and pants, depending on the setting of the wedding. .

Wearing white, however, is considered a big no-no to avoid conflicts with the bride.

Although some people may have thought the woman's dress was inappropriate for a wedding, she was in no way trying to distract from the bride.

The only one who deserves to apologize in this scenario is the bride for making her feel like she was wrong.

