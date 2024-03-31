Live stream Sinner vs. Dimitrov





When you buy through our links, Business Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more The Miami Open men's singles competition is drawing to a close, with the final match scheduled for today at 3 p.m. ET. Jannik Sinner and Grigor Dimitrov will face off on the field to determine the ultimate champion. If you're looking for a way to watch the game without cable, we've got you covered. Keep reading to find out where to watch the Miami Open men's final. This year's Australian Open winner Jannik Sinner excelled in Friday's semi-final by knocking out Daniil Medvedev in just over an hour. This match reversed the fortunes of last year's Miami Open final, which saw Medvedev beat Sinner. The Italian is undoubtedly the player in form at the moment, but Bulgarian Dimitrov seriously impressed in Miami, knocking out Carlos Alcaraz and Alex Zverev in the final two rounds, adding even more disruption to the men's game at the moment – which has been necessary for some time. NOW. Whether you watched the entire competition or are just here to watch the final, we'll show you how to watch the Miami Open men's singles final from home. We'll also show you how to access your live TV subscriptions from anywhere in the world. Miami Open Men's Final Quick Links Where to watch the Miami Open men's final in the United States The Miami Open is available on Tennis Channel in the United States. If you don't have cable, you'll need to try a live TV package that offers this channel, like Sling TV or Hulu + Live TV. Sling TV will be the most affordable option here, at $51 per month. You'll need to choose the Sling Orange plan for $40 per month, then add Sports Extra for $11 per month.



Sling TV Subscription



Essentially no extra frills, Sling TV is the streaming service you're looking for. It's more customizable than other plans, with three options you can choose from, so you only pay for what you need. New members get their first month for $10 off. Hulu + Live TV will cost more, but it includes Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu's on-demand collection. The service starts at $76.99 per month, but you'll also need to purchase the Sports add-on for $9.99 (or $86.98 per month total).



Hulu + Live TV



Hulu + Live TV includes more than 90 channels, plus Hulu's on-demand library and access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. Adding live TV increases the price significantly, but it's a one-month rolling contract that you're free to cancel at any time. As far as live TV services go, this is one of the best. How to watch the Miami Open men's final from anywhere If you're traveling outside of the United States during the men's final, you may want to try a VPN (virtual private network). VPNs change your device's location so you can access websites and apps that might not be available in certain regions. These are also effective ways to improve your online security and privacy. Since the live TV options we've suggested require US payment methods, this option is best for Americans who are currently abroad and hoping to use their existing live TV subscriptions. Our meeting is ExpressVPN, a proven option with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Want to know more ? Check out our ExpressVPN review and see below for how to use a VPN.



ExpressVPN plan



With its consistent performance, reliable security, and extensive global streaming features, ExpressVPN is the best VPN on the market, excelling in all specifications and offering many advanced features that make it exceptional. Better yet, you can save up to 49% and get three additional months free today. How to watch the Miami Open men's final with a VPN Sign up for a VPN if you don't already have one.

Install it on the device you plan to watch on.

Turn it on and set it to a location in the United States.

Sign up for one of the live TV streaming packages with a US payment method.

Select the Tennis channel and enjoy the competition. Note: Using VPNs is illegal in some countries, and using VPNs to access region-locked streaming content may violate the terms of service for some services. Insider does not endorse or condone the illegal use of VPNs.

