Ivanka Trump wows in a sunny yellow midi dress at the Miami Open while holding hands with husband Jared Kushner

As Donald Trumplegal battles intensify, his daughter Ivanka looks unfazed, having been spotted front row at the Miami Open wearing a chic yellow knit midi dress and holding her husband's hand Jared Kushner. The former first daughter, 42, rang in spring and donned the 'Cettire' canary button-down dress with an elegant collar, long sleeves and ribbed fabric details from London-based brand Self-Portrait. The 125 Best New Beauty Launches of 2023 Larry Marano / Shutterstock Ivanka Trump spotted at Miami Open in self-portrait button-up knit dress as father Donald's legal battles intensify To complete her ensemble, Ivanka added gold hoop earrings. As for her glam, the businesswoman wore her blonde tresses parted down the center and styled in loose waves. For her makeup, the mother of three opted for winged liner, sky-high lashes, dewy blush and a shiny pink pout. Getting cozy with her husband, Jared, 43, she listened Carlos Alcarazthe quarter-final match on March 28 against Grigor Dimitrov. Since Ivanka's father Donald, 77, left the White House in 2021, she and her husband have been relishing Miami's vibrant social vibe. Larry Marano / Shutterstock During the game, the Kushners (who share three children: Arabella13, Joseph10, and Theodore8) were captured in photographs engaging in conversation with the trendy influencer, Isabela Rangel Grutmanand her husband, David Grutmana successful entrepreneur in the hospitality sector, as well as reported by The daily mail. When it comes to tennis, Ivanka has been a long-time tennis enthusiast and maintains close ties with former top players like Serena Williams. Additionally, her father was observed wearing a traditional tennis outfit while playing at his Mar-a-Lago retreat located in Palm Beach. Larry Marano / Shutterstock As for Donald's current legal troubles, Ivanka has stayed away from it all. In 2022, when her controversial father declared himself a presidential candidate, Ivanka explicitly expressed her desire for a quieter life. “I love my father very much,” she said in a statement at the time, adding: “This time around, I choose to prioritize my young children and the privacy we create as family.” She continued: “I have no plans to get involved in politics. Although I will always love and support my father, in the future I will do so outside of the political arena.”

