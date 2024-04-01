Nick Cannon dresses up as the Easter Bunny and spends the holidays with his 12 children

Nick Cannon drove across town to celebrate Easter weekend with all his kids.

The Masked Singer Host went to Instagram Sunday to document his holiday festivities while dressed in an Easter Bunny costume alongside his brood.

He appeared to have spent the morning with his and Brittany Bells' three children — Golden Sagon, 7, daughter Mighty Queen, 3, and son Rise Messiah, 1 — as the little ones gathered around him after tore up their Easter baskets.

“Happy Easter from Daddy Bunny!!” the father of 12 captioned the sweet snap.

Cannon, 43, also stopped to see his and LaNisha Cole's daughter, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, as he took several photos with her on the grass.

The TV personality rolled around in her bunny costume while the 18-month-old wore an adorable blush-colored dress.

“Happy Easter from Onyx Ice Cole Cannon!” ,” he captioned the photo.

Cannon also got into the holiday spirit with Abby De La Rosa and their twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 2, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 1.

The family held a full photo shoot with De La Rosa and her daughter wearing a pink tulle dress paired with bunny ears while the twins wore matching green crop tops.

“@hiabbydelarosa and I created a Bunny Fantasy World for Zilly, Zion and Beautiful!!! Happy Easter from our family to yours!! ,” he wrote.

On Saturday, Alyssa Scott and her daughter Halo Marie got Cannon's full attention as they spent the day honoring their late son Zen, who died of brain cancer at 5 months old in 2021.

The 'Drumline' star and Scott visited St. Marys Children's Hospital in Bayside, N.Y., for the Zens Light Easter Egg stravaganza alongside their little one and several others children.

An adorable family photo showed Halo beaming to his father as he poked his head out of his bunny costume.

Also at the event were his 12-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, whom he shares with Mariah Carey.

The day before, Cannon took time out to see his and Bre Tiesi's 1-year-old daughter, Legendary Love, as they posed for a wink with the Easter Bunny.

The actor had a brief break from the bunny costume as he wore a white tee with jeans while the 'Selling Sunset' star stunned in a blue dress.

As for Legendary, she wore an all-blue Fendi cut.

Cannon is no stranger to making his kids feel the love during the holidays and also spent Easter 2023 driving around town to see them.

Occasionally, the Wild N Out host also spends time with as many of his kids as possible on random days of the year.

The former Nickelodeon star last filmed herself doing her tour in January.