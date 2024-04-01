Fashion
I'm Eyeing These Spring Fashion Pieces That Look More Expensive Than They Are, Starting at $10
Refreshing your wardrobe for warmer weather is exciting, but it can also be expensive. While researching spring styles recently, I was shocked by how many hidden gems I discovered in Scoops new capsule collection at Walmart. There are so many stylish basics, summer dresses and colorful tops, with prices starting at just $10.
Below I've rounded up 14 pieces I'm looking at from the collection, including versatile dresses which will be in heavy rotation during my next spring trip and classic white t-shirts which are perfect to wear alone and layered. Some items in this collection are already sold out, so shop the picks you love while they're still in stock.
Scoop Spring Clothing at Walmart
- Custom-made vest$24
- Trousers Trousers$28
- Denim mini skirt$24
- Pleated skirt$26
- Trapeze tube top$18
- Bias cut dress with ruffles$21 (instead of $29)
- Mini dress with side tie$28
- Sheer long-sleeved sweater with lining$28
- Baby's fitted short-sleeve stretch cotton T-shirt$10
- Puff Sleeve Cutout Midi Dress$34
- Wide Leg Satin Jumpsuit$28 (instead of $39)
- Fit and flare dress$28
- Bermuda shorts$24
- Mid-length satin skirt$24
Bias cut dress with ruffles
When creating a solid wardrobe for spring and summer, it helps to have a dress that can work for multiple occasions. THE Ruffled dress with bias cut from Walmart's Scoop line can be worn with sneakers and a denim jacket and worn to casual events, or it can be paired with heels for a more formal outing. It comes in three colors: light pink, black, and floral purple, and it's on sale now in all three colors.
Puff Sleeve Cutout Midi Dress
This cutout puff sleeve midi dress makes a fun and unique addition to any warm weather wardrobe. The ruched waist creates a flattering silhouette and it features pockets for added functionality. The midi length and sleeves make it an ideal option for a cool night in while still being casual enough for the day. Buy it in yellow, pink, black or blue floral while it's still in stock.
Pleated skirt
A midi skirt should be considered a wardrobe staple as it can be paired with a variety of tops and easily dressed up or down. This pleated skirt from the Scoops collection comes in four colors (white, black, green and striped) and has a relaxed fit for comfort, making it ideal for work, errands or a date. Styles and sizes are already out of stock, so be sure to buy it this time while it's still in stock.
To buy more spring clothes at Walmart Spoon Collection, keep scrolling to see our top picks. Other styles, including dresses, skirts, shorts, and tops, are also available at Walmart.
Mini dress with side tie
Fit and flare dress
