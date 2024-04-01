UConn overtakes Illinois to advance to second straight Final Four

BOSTON Dan Hurley strolled to midcourt with 3:33 to play, a final timeout amid another March takedown giving him a moment to take in the scene.

He faced the crowd in front of his bench and spread his arms wide, eliciting a roar from the Huskies fans filling TD Garden. Ours! He shouted.

Up 29 points with time running out, he could at least exhale.

“I finally felt like we figured it out,” Hurley said, smiling.

By now, UConn is used to celebrating the final buzzer. For the second year in a row, the Huskies return to the Final Four. And for the second year in a row, they did it in dominant fashion, beating third-seeded Illinois 77-52 in the Elite Eight on Saturday in a game that didn't even seem that close.

What was a close game for 20 minutes became a demolition job as the Huskies used a 30-0 run that included 25 straight points to start the second half and turn a tie game into a 53 laugh -23.

UConn's 7-foot-2 center Donovan Clingan was under center, disrupting the Illinois defense and tipping the rim offensively. Clingan finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and three steals in just 22 minutes, but his impact went beyond the box score. There were altered shots and tipped rebounds.

When he was on the field, Illinois, the nation's second-most efficient offense, couldn't score.

In the first 17 minutes on Clingans Court Saturday, UConn outscored Illinois 34-4. Yes, four.

Clingan was also in the middle of the run that decided the game. After splitting two free throws to give the Huskies a 33-23 lead, Clingan met Illinois Quincy Guerrier at the rim, sinking his emphatic dunk attempt.

On the other end of the court, he collected a pass from Stephon Castle and completed his own two-handed slam, meeting his teammates in front of the UConn bench for a shot to the chest as Illinois called a timeout .

It was like, whoa, guard Hassan Diarra said.

UConn, which beat fifth-seeded San Diego State by 30 points on Thursday, advanced to the Final Four with four wins by an average margin of 27.8 points. The Huskies 10 NCAA Tournament wins over the past two seasons have all been by double digits.

Illinois, with its powerful offense, was considered one of the few teams capable of providing a challenge to the UConn machine. And he seemed to catch the Huskies on an off day. Connecticut tied a season low with three 3-pointers and suffered a combined 1-of-12 shooting from guards Tristen Newton and Stephon Castle.

But the Huskies held Illini leading scorer Terrence Shannon Jr. to eight points on 2-of-12 shooting and kept the Illini off the scoreboard for the first four minutes of the first half and the first 7 :19 of the second.

When your defense is elite, like ours, and your offense is elite, like ours, and the rebounding margins show that we were an elite rebounding team and generally play harder than our opponent, we share the ball and have depth with different people. Hurley said. Our first-team All-American point guard (Newton) didn't make a field goal today, and we shot 3 of 17 from 3 and went on a 30-0 run. So the depth.

We don't have any particular flaws, which makes you as bulletproof as possible in this tournament to survive a bad shot or a poor performance from a star like Tristan.

