Marilyn Monroe's iconic Pucci dress sold at auction for $325,000

Marilyn Monroe's pink dress sets auction record for $325,000 What is the story Over the weekend, a three-day auction held by Julien's Auctions in Los Angeles saw a collection from Hollywood actor-model Marilyn Monroe and PlayboyHugh Hefner's editor-in-chief memorabilia has sold for millions.



The star of the event was a pink Pucci dress once worn by Monroe, which fetched an incredible $325,000.



This sale set a new record, making it the most expensive Pucci dress ever sold at auction. Why is this story important? The auction, titled “Icons: Playboy, Hugh Hefner X Marilyn Monroe,” included more than 600 items and generated more than $4 million in sales.



Although it has been acknowledged that Hefner and Monroe never crossed paths, their “legacies intertwined when Monroe graced the pages of Hefner's inaugural issue in 1953.” Playboy“.



This moment catapulted them to worldwide fame, cementing their status as important figures in 20th-century America. Monroe's iconic dresses and lipsticks fetched high prices The auction also saw the sale of a dress that Monroe wore The seven year itch (1955). The black evening dress, designed by William Travilla, sold for a cool $127,000.



A custom-made three-piece swimsuit set that she wore in the 1954 musical. There's no business like show business recovered $29,250.



Additionally, a lipstick in Elizabeth Arden's custom Monroe shade sold at auction for $65,000, making it the second best-selling lipstick in auction history. Crypt near Monroe and Hefner sold for $195,000 Among the items auctioned off was a single-space crypt at a well-known Los Angeles morgue, located near the final resting places of Monroe and Hefner.



After Monroe died in 1962, her former husband Joe DiMaggio held a private funeral in Westwood Village.



Years later, in 2017, Hefner arranged to be buried next to the actor.



This crypt found a new owner for $195,000.



Additionally, Monroe's headstone showing signs of minor wear due to constant fan interaction was sold for $88,900. During this time, Hefner's personal items were sold for $13,000. In addition, a collection of Hefner's personal items was also part of this extensive auction.



His burgundy tuxedo jacket, slippers, pajamas and tobacco pipe set reportedly sold for $13,000.



Additionally, a unique circular bed designed specifically for the American publisher as an alternative to his main bed in the original Playboy Mansion in Chicago brought the same price. This tech investor acquired the crypt, bed and other memorabilia Technology investor Anthony Jabin of Beverly Hills was among the buyers at the auction. He acquired the crypt, the bed, and other items, fulfilling his wish to always be “near Monroe forever.”



Jabin said: “I always dreamed of being next to Marilyn Monroe for the rest of my life.”



He also revealed his purchase of Hefner's round bed and Monroe's swimsuit from Julien's Auctions.

