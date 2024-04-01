2024 Men's NCAA Tournament: Sunday's Elite Eight Winners and Losers | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats and Rumors





Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images Over the past few years, the various National Player of the Year awards ceremonies have been a bit…awkward. Last year's Wooden Award winner, Zach Edey, played for a No. 1 seed that was unceremoniously bounced by No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson. The year before, Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe had to make his turn accepting all that hardware after his team's first-round loss to No. 15 seed Saint Peter's. In 2021, Luka Garza's Iowa Hawkeyes at least survived the first round, but were eliminated in a second round loss to Oregon. Then, of course, in 2020, Obi Toppin's awards ceremonies all took place on Zoom a few weeks after the world shut down. You have to go back to 2018 and Jalen Brunson to find the last time that the NPOY was already going to be in the Final Four thanks to his ability to lead his team this far in the Dance. But that drought is over after Edey's unreal individual effort in Purdue's 72-66 win over Tennessee. By halftime, Edey had already achieved his standard double-double, with 19 points and 10 rebounds in the first 20 minutes. And he was just warming up, ending up with a rarely seen Elite Eight 40-burger and 16 rebounds. Tennessee joined a long list of teams that simply had no answer for the 7'4″ machine. It was clear that Jonas Aidoo was completely overmatched, leading to him barely playing and not score a single point. The Volunteers tried Tobe. Awaka and JP Estrella. They threw Jahmai Mashack or Josiah-Jordan James at Edey if he grounded the ball. None if it really mattered, as the Boilermakers continued to feed the big man like never before. (Why, oh why, didn't they do that against FDU last year?) He made 21 field goal attempts and 22 free throw attempts, drawing about 15 fouls en route to a career-high in points. And now, after collecting all his accolades for the second year in a row, this time he will be able to go and play at least one more match.

