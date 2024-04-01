Huskers sweep Northwest in dramatic fashion – University of Nebraska

Nebraska scored a run in the top of the ninth and added another in the 10th to sweep Northwestern with an 8-7 victory in 10 innings Sunday afternoon at Rocky and Berenice Miller Park.

With the win, the Huskers earned their first road conference series sweep since 2022 and swept their first opening conference series since 2019.

Nebraska (20-5, 3-0 Big Ten) scored eight runs on eight hits, while Northwestern (10-15, 0-3) had seven runs on eight hits and two errors.

Tyler Stone led the Huskers at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Cole Evans had a 2-for-4 afternoon with a double and two RBIs. Garrett Anglim had a double and two RBIs, while Case Sanderson and Josh Caron recorded a hit each.

Mason McConnaughey pitched 5.2 innings in his first weekend start of the year, allowing four runs on five hits with six strikeouts. Jalen Worthley had three strikeouts in 1.2 innings of relief, while Kyle Froehlich gave up two runs on two hits and recorded one out. Kyle Perry improved to 1-0 on the season after going 2.1 shutout innings with three punchouts.

Nebraska scored the first run of the game in the first period to take a 1-0 lead thanks to two hits in the first. Sanderson led off with a single and Evans drew a walk total to put runners on first and second with one out. Stone hit an RBI double against the wall down the right field line to score Sanderson and make it a 1-0 game.

Caron was thrown out on the first pitch to load the bases with one out, but back-to-back fieldouts until the second kept the Huskers from tacking on other runs.

A pair of extra base hits late in the first put the Wildcats up 2-1 after the first. A one-out double against the wall in center allowed Jackson Freeman's two-run homer to clear the wall into right field.

The Husker offense produced five runs with just one hit to take a 6-2 advantage into the fourth. Nebraska had the bases loaded with one out after walks to Joshua Overbeek, Rhett Stokes and Sanderson. Riley Silva's RBI fielder's choice coupled with two Northwestern errors on the play allowed Overbeek and Stokes to score and give the Big Red a 3-2 lead.

Evans notched his sixth RBI of the weekend with a groundout to shortstop, scoring Sanderson and doubling the lead to 4-2. The Huskers kept the pressure on the Wildcats with back-to-back walks to Stone and Caron to put runners on first and second with two outs.

Nebraska doubled its lead for the second time in the inning after Anglim hit a two-RBI double into the left-center alley to give the Big Red a 6-2 lead through four innings.

A one-out single in the bottom of the sixth ended McConnaughey's streak of 15 consecutive Wildcat batters he retired, which began in the first inning. Northwestern cut the deficit in half in the next at-bat after Owen McElfatrick's two-run homer to left made it 6-4 with three innings remaining.

Back-to-back one-out singles, followed by Freeman's three-run homer to right, gave Northwestern a 7-6 lead in the bottom of the eighth.

The Husker offense responded with a run on three hits to send the game into the bottom of the ninth locked at seven. Evans led off with a double to right center, followed by Stone's single to center that put runners on first. and third rows without removal.

Caron came through with an RBI single to the left side, scoring Evans to tie the game at seven. The Wildcats struck out the first runner at third on Anglim's sacrifice bunt attempt, while the next two Huskers were retired to keep the game locked at seven heading into the bottom of the ninth.

Perry sat the Wildcats down in the bottom of the ninth to send the game into extra innings.

Clay Bradford led off the inning with a strikeout on a play where he advanced to second on a passed ball. Sanderson was grounded in the next at-bat, while Silva's sacrifice bunt moved the pair to second and third with one out.

Bradford scored the go-ahead run for the Big Red with Evans' sacrifice fly to center field. Leading 8-7, Perry retired the Wildcats for the second straight set to give the Huskers one more victory Sunday afternoon to earn the series sweep.

Nebraska continues play with a midweek game at Creighton on Tuesday, April 2. First pitch between the Huskers and Bluejays is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Charles Schwab Field.