Virginia Tech men's swimming finishes 9th at NCAAs





INDIANAPOLIS Virginia Tech finished ninth at the NCAA men's swimming and diving championships, which concluded Saturday evening. Tech tied last year's team for the best NCAA finish in program history. Arizona State won the team title for the first time in the four-day competition, totaling 523.5 points. California was second with 444.5 points. Tech totaled 172 points. Virginie finished 17th. In the final event of the competition, the Tech quartet of Youssef Ramadan, Brendan Whitfield, Luis Dominguez and Carles Coll Marti took sixth place with a school record time of 2:45.97, taking home honors. first team All-America. The UVa quartet of Matt Brownstead, Connor Boyle, August Lamb and Tim Connery finished 10th (2:47.63). MEN’S VOLLEYBALL People also read… No. 2 SVU 3, Rutgers-Newark 2 Christian Sheaffer had 19 kills Saturday to lead the visiting Knights (24-0, 8-0 Continental Volleyball Conference) to a 25-17, 20-25, 22-25, 25-19, 15-11 victory against Rutgers-Newark (14-11, 3-5). Roanoke wins twice The Maroons won two games in Union, New Jersey, on Saturday to finish their second college season with a 16-13 record. Roanoke was just 7-19 last year. Jackson Rutkowski had 13 kills to help Roanoke beat league rival Kean 25-22, 25-22, 25-23. Roanoke finished 2-6 in Continental Volleyball Conference play. Xzaiver Dixson had six kills to help the Maroons beat Penn State-Schuylkill 25-8, 25-12, 25-9. ATHLETICS Techs McClure breaks records Conner McClure broke the ACC and Virginia Tech records in the pole vault Saturday at the Texas Relays. McClure qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials with his winning jump of 18 feet, 10 1/4 inches in the elite division. Technician Maddox Hamm won the event in the regular division (18-2 1/4). At the Florida Relays, the Tech quartet of Kennedy Harrison, KJ Tillmon, Ali Diaby and Judson Lincoln IV broke their own school record in the 4×400 relay with a third-place finish in 3:01.62. UVas Appleton breaks records Margot Appleton of Virginia won the 5,000 meters at the Raleigh Relays, breaking UVa, meet and facility records with a time of 15:18.21. Jenny Schilling broke the 36-year-old UVa record in the 10,000 meters with her fifth-place finish in 32:44.19. Will Anthony won the men's 10,000m in a school record time of 28:21.93. Gary Martin broke the UVa mark in the 5,000 with a second time of 13:31.51. Jacob Lemmon won the discus (181-6). Roanokes Fowler hits the mark Roanoke Colleges' Brady Fowler (Pulaski County) broke his own school record in the 100 meters with a second-place finish of 10.37 seconds at the Hornet Open in Lynchburg. He won the 200 meters (20.95) and was part of a winning 4×100 relay team with Aidan Spradlin, Elijah Bolich and Bryson Hill (41.45). The Roanoke quartet of Hill, Bolich, Lorenzo Camobreco and Cameron McDonald won the 4×400 (3:25.73). Ferrums Antaveon Steele broke his own school record in the 110 hurdles with a third-place finish in 15.47. For the women, Kaitlyn Nguyen of Roanokes won the high jump (1.60 meters). The Roanoke quartet of Mikayla Hefferon, Maryrose Molina-Shuman, Ophelia Ladner and Haylee Gamble won the 4×400 relay (3:59.46). Ashley D'Ambrosia broke Washington and Lee's record in the pole vault with her second-place finish of 11-11 1/2. Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox!

