Do Fashion Nova and Shein clothing cause cancer?

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after speaking out against a number of fast fashion brands, including Fashion Nova and Shein, which she claims could cause cancer.

Ebony (@thesecretlifeofeb) posted on video on his account four days ago. As of Sunday, his clip had garnered more than 1.4 million views.

FASHION NOVA CLOTHING MAY CAUSE CANCER, Ebony wrote via text overlay.

In her video, Ebony further explained the risks associated with purchasing clothing from Fashion Nova and similar brands.

Fast fashion makes us sick, she says. And it's not just Fashion Nova… Name a popular brand, and it will do the trick.

Ebony took particular issue with Fashion Nova because the brand has a Prop 65 warning on its site. This warning, according to various media outlets, is a cautionary protocol required by California Proposition 65, which requires that all products manufactured with exposure to chemicals known to cause cancer, birth defects and other problems reproduction, carry a warning label.

Some of you may be wondering: what is in the clothes that requires them to issue Prop 65? » Ebony asked, incredulous.

In short, the content creator said that the warning was because Fashion Nova does not use natural fabrics, such as linen, cotton or silk.

Today, the majority of brands use polyester or some type of polyester blend, Ebony said. The reason brands do this, she says, is that polyester is both cheaper and more versatile.

Meanwhile, polyurethane, which is used to make spandex, and nylon, a counterfeit silk, she said, are both made from petroleum. Ebony also added that rayon or viscose, two popular clothing fibers, are linked to serious health problems.

We are becoming more aware of the things we put in our bodies, Ebony said. But many people don't think about what we put on our bodies, including clothes.

Ebony ended her TikTok with a call to arms to viewers who buy from fast fashion brands.

I encourage you all to join me on a journey to reorganize our closets, she said. The content creator said her personal goal is for the majority of her clothing to be made from 90% natural fabrics.

We have the power to force these manufacturers to stop using petrochemicals that literally make us unlivable, she said.

Indeed, evidence has been reported suggesting the presence of high levels of chemicals in some fast fashion brands, including Shein. A 2021 survey of Shein, according to Business Insiderfound high levels of lead and other chemicals linked to health problems in samples of children's, adult and maternity clothing. In a statement to the outlet, Shein said it regularly tests products and takes action if non-compliance occurs. including dismissal of suppliers.

Yet in the comments, viewers promised to be more careful about the clothes they buy.

Wool and linen. This is what we should all be wearing, one user said.

The exact reason I invest in quality over quantity, another added.

I only buy 100% cotton for me and my son, a third viewer wrote. I spend more but hey!

Others, however, expressed frustration at the difficulty of purchasing non-harmful clothing.

I'm exhausted, one person wrote.

it's crazy! so food, clothes, hair products, everything, says another.

The Daily Dot contacted Ebony via TikTok comment and Fashion Nova and Shein via email.