Fashion
Do Fashion Nova and Shein clothing cause cancer?
A woman has gone viral on TikTok after speaking out against a number of fast fashion brands, including Fashion Nova and Shein, which she claims could cause cancer.
Ebony (@thesecretlifeofeb) posted on video on his account four days ago. As of Sunday, his clip had garnered more than 1.4 million views.
FASHION NOVA CLOTHING MAY CAUSE CANCER, Ebony wrote via text overlay.
In her video, Ebony further explained the risks associated with purchasing clothing from Fashion Nova and similar brands.
Fast fashion makes us sick, she says. And it's not just Fashion Nova… Name a popular brand, and it will do the trick.
Ebony took particular issue with Fashion Nova because the brand has a Prop 65 warning on its site. This warning, according to various media outlets, is a cautionary protocol required by California Proposition 65, which requires that all products manufactured with exposure to chemicals known to cause cancer, birth defects and other problems reproduction, carry a warning label.
Some of you may be wondering: what is in the clothes that requires them to issue Prop 65? » Ebony asked, incredulous.
In short, the content creator said that the warning was because Fashion Nova does not use natural fabrics, such as linen, cotton or silk.
Today, the majority of brands use polyester or some type of polyester blend, Ebony said. The reason brands do this, she says, is that polyester is both cheaper and more versatile.
Meanwhile, polyurethane, which is used to make spandex, and nylon, a counterfeit silk, she said, are both made from petroleum. Ebony also added that rayon or viscose, two popular clothing fibers, are linked to serious health problems.
We are becoming more aware of the things we put in our bodies, Ebony said. But many people don't think about what we put on our bodies, including clothes.
Ebony ended her TikTok with a call to arms to viewers who buy from fast fashion brands.
I encourage you all to join me on a journey to reorganize our closets, she said. The content creator said her personal goal is for the majority of her clothing to be made from 90% natural fabrics.
We have the power to force these manufacturers to stop using petrochemicals that literally make us unlivable, she said.
Indeed, evidence has been reported suggesting the presence of high levels of chemicals in some fast fashion brands, including Shein. A 2021 survey of Shein, according to Business Insiderfound high levels of lead and other chemicals linked to health problems in samples of children's, adult and maternity clothing. In a statement to the outlet, Shein said it regularly tests products and takes action if non-compliance occurs. including dismissal of suppliers.
@thesecretlifeofeb Fast Fashion is making us sick! The cancer warning is now posted on the Fashion Novas website, but consider others who are not required to list it. #fastfashion #fashionnova #nontoxicclothing #modesustainable #naturalfabrics #minimalist #momtok #viral original sound – Ébène B
Yet in the comments, viewers promised to be more careful about the clothes they buy.
Wool and linen. This is what we should all be wearing, one user said.
The exact reason I invest in quality over quantity, another added.
I only buy 100% cotton for me and my son, a third viewer wrote. I spend more but hey!
Others, however, expressed frustration at the difficulty of purchasing non-harmful clothing.
I'm exhausted, one person wrote.
it's crazy! so food, clothes, hair products, everything, says another.
The Daily Dot contacted Ebony via TikTok comment and Fashion Nova and Shein via email.
*First published: March 31, 2024, 7:19 p.m. CDT
Alexandra Samuels
Alexandra Samuels is a national politics reporter and contributor to the Daily Dot, where she started as an intern covering politics in the summer of 2016. She loves all things Marvel, keeping up with the latest TikTok trends, taking long walks with her puppy and read. murder mystery novels.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailydot.com/news/fashion-nova-shein-cause-cancer/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Edo Boys win the 24th Howzat cricket cup
- Do Fashion Nova and Shein clothing cause cancer?
- Swinging sixties fashion: Barbara Hulanicki Biba designer in her new exhibition
- As El Nino rages, Indonesians grapple with record rice prices
- American Idol Season 22 Hollywood Week: How to Watch Episode 6 Online for Free
- PM Modi wants Tamil language to get due credit: “Just like idli, dosa…”
- Easter 2024 in Hollywood: from Taylor Swift's bunny jumpsuit to the Kardashians and Beckham | Hollywood
- Raiders slip in series finale against Oakland
- Virginia Tech men's swimming finishes 9th at NCAAs
- Voting underway in Trkiye-Xinhua local elections
- Who survived Hollywood Week and returned home?
- Shaping the future of digital advertising with Bonzai technology