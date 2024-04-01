A growing number of men in the mining hub of Mount Isa are turning to yoga to improve their mental health.

In short: Men in the outback mining industry are turning to yoga to help them manage stress and mental health.

Men in the outback mining industry are turning to yoga to help them manage stress and mental health. Advocates say a Mount Isayoga program helps fill major gaps in backcountry mental health services, particularly for men.

Advocates say a Mount Isayoga program helps fill major gaps in backcountry mental health services, particularly for men. And after? The local program manager hopes to see even more men take to the yoga mat.

Perched atop a rocky outcrop in outback Queensland, Shane Butler sits cross-legged and meditates as the sun sets over his hometown.

As a burly, bearded underground miner, he's not who you'd expect to be the face of yoga in the bush.

Living in the mining hub of Mount Isa in outback Queensland, Mr Butler is one of many men who spend years working underground, clocking grueling 12-hour days.

Tired and trying to support his family, Mr. Butler never spoke of the mental toll of mining in a remote town.

“The work culture is mentally and physically taxing,” he said.

“It’s an 84-hour week without a lot of breaks and then you have to balance that with your life, being a good dad and managing a budget.”

Shane Butler says yoga helps him and others relax after grueling shift work.(ABC North West Qld: Grace Gilmore)

The statistics show that Mr. Butler is not alone.

Suicide rates in the mining and construction industry are higher than in the general working population, according to suicide prevention group Mates In Mining.

This rings true for Mr. Butler, who says that for years he struggled to manage his feelings of anxiety.

“There is a huge stigma when it comes to men and mental health.”

After trying yoga, Mr. Butler found it so effective that he decided to get certified so he could start teaching classes for men.

“It was always about getting more men involved, helping to spread the word and share how I felt. I had to put myself out there to gain that trust.”

Shane Butler's yoga program aims to break down stigma around men's mental health.(ABC North West Qld: Emily Dobson)

More men on the mats

Mr. Butler's fledgling yoga program, “naMANste,” gains popularity as word spreads among other male miners.

Course participant and fellow underground miner Renata Carlson said it was difficult to come to the first session.

“I found every excuse not to come,” he said.

“The old 'I can't be bothered' or 'there will be too many people and I'll step out of my comfort zone' but now that I've done it, it's really great.”

Yoga for men is slowly gaining popularity in the mining town.(ABC North West Qld: Emily Dobson)

After spending a decade working underground at Mount Isa Mine, Mr Carlson said he was finally making his mental health a priority.

“I'm going to look at this as another tool to help, like exercise and other things, here's another tool in the old belt.”

The “naMANste” yoga program brings men together to improve their mental and physical well-being.(ABC North West Qld: Emily Dobson)

Mental health gap in the Outback

Tony “Tonka” Toholke, a self-proclaimed “rogue” guy, has lived in the mining town for nearly two decades.

After a personal battle with mental health, he became an advocate for empowering other men to get help.

“From my personal experience, the support men get in the outback is terrible,” he said.

“We need to focus more on how to help men, and men need to be more open when seeking help.”

Men's mental health advocate Tony “Tonka” Toholke welcomed the yoga program.(ABC North West Qld: Grace Gilmore)

Mr Toholke said outback mining communities needed “everything they could get” in mental health services, particularly for men.

“What Shane and the guys are doing is truly exceptional,” he said.

“I encourage everyone to go out there and give it a try [at yoga]. Have fun and maybe you'll meet someone you can talk to.”