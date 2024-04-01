Notes from Nadia: Expressing yourself through fashion





Lately, I've found myself paying more attention to fashion trends, watching fashion shows on YouTube, and following fashion influencers on social media. I love looking at everyone's unique style and believe fashion is one of the best ways to express yourself. The media we consume, the people around us, and the environment affect the way we dress and express ourselves. When I was in high school, I was afraid to wear the clothes I wanted because I was afraid that people would make fun of me. Sure enough, when I wore something that seemed normal to me but was considered too bold for my classmates, bright purple cargo pants with neon orange accents, people made fun of me in the hallways. I remember putting these pants in the back of my closet and never wanting to wear them again. Now I don't care; I like to wear a little bit of everything: colorful clothes, preppy style, Y2K, streetwear. Maybe it's because I'm in college now and students have more important things to worry about than what someone else is wearing, but I finally feel like I can dress as I want. After all, what I wear is how I express myself. I get fashion inspiration from my favorite streetwear things and Y2K inspiration from my favorite K-pop idols, prep inspiration from my favorite anime, and girly inspiration from my favorite movies, such as Legally Blonde . Another thing I've started wearing is merch for my favorite shows and music artists. When I was in high school, I never wore any of the t-shirts I bought with my favorite anime characters on them. Growing up in a very conservative town, it wasn't socially acceptable to like anime in my school. I'll never forget the time I wore a sweatshirt of my favorite K-pop group and my classmates made fun of me by deliberately mispronouncing the members' names. Apparently racism was something they found funny. What we wear tells a story about who we are. I wish I wore the clothes I wanted to wear more often, even if people made fun of me. At the end of the day, this is who I am and I'm not going to change myself for anyone. High school is the time when you start experimenting with different styles and developing your own, and you should be able to do so freely. Luckily, I've learned not to worry about what people think of my clothes. I freely wear different styles of clothing and my K-pop and anime products, wear colorful makeup, and wear very loud accessories (gummy bears were supposed to be on necklaces and hair clips). When I go out wearing what I like to wear, I feel confident and more like myself. I no longer feel like I'm wearing clothes that will make me blend in with a crowd. Blending into the crowd is boring anyway. It's more fun to stand out.

