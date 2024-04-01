Is this the best UConn men's basketball of all time?

Chants echoed across social media and the University of Illinois campus Thursday night, and you could just feel the regret to come.

“We want UConn!”

“We want UConn!”

Illinois students couldn't help themselves after the Fighting Illini knocked off Iowa State in the Sweet 16 on Thursday, and believing the top-ranked Huskies may have been overrated, fans of the champions of the Big Ten tournament they puffed out their chests.

They chanted with bravado, a certain irrational confidence and probably a little irony, with the tacit recognition that no one really wannabe in UConn's way on the road to the Final Four, lest they end up looking like a squirrel with bad reflexes.

Illinois' next opponent has been the subject of some chanting so far, some more friendly than others. The consensus is that #Illini fans want UConn. pic.twitter.com/OxuGIcH52I –Joey Wright (@JoeyWright2000) March 29, 2024

But for all that the program has accomplished over the past 25 years, it's a bit new to hear fans of opposing teams put UConn's men on that kind of pedestal.

For years, “We want Bama!” “” was the college football chant, and students shouted it unabashedly, whether their team had just won the SEC East or the Sun Belt. It's a bit like Larry David heckling your coach during a 30-point blowout.

Well, Illinois got UConn on Saturday night, but they certainly didn't get what they wanted.

“Well, I guess I didn't expect that,” head coach Brad Underwood said after his team's 77-52 loss. “But lots of credit to UConn. …Today was not what any of us expected.

The Illini were beaten after a dizzying 30-0 second-half run that shouldn't even be possible in the Elite Eight. It was something you could see on Bob Hurley's teams at St. Anthony's or Geno Auriemma at the height of the Huskies dynasty. Now UConn has Bama in the Final Four.

No true college basketball fan will argue anymore that UConn men's basketball is not a blue blood program — the Huskies put the final nail in the coffin of that debate last season with their fifth national title. But as great as UConn's men have been in the past, things have never been bigger. enough like that.

Of course, UConn titles seemed inevitable before — the Huskies were the best team in the country throughout the 2003-04 season, starting the year with Emeka Okafor and Diana Taurasi. on the cover of Sports Illustrated and whipping everyone in the tournament, finishing 33-6 and only losing games when they seemed bored.

Their miraculous Race led by Kemba Walker seemed destined to end with a title in 2011, and history repeated itself once again with Shabazz Napier and Co. in 2014, in an even more improbable way. Everyone could see what was coming last year by the time UConn reached the Sweet 16, and when they beat Gonzaga, 82-54, you could have started camping out in your spots along the parade route at Hartford.

There's also the 1999 team that went 34-2 and held the program record for most wins in a season until Saturday, when this year's Huskies earned victory n °35. This might well have been the best team UConn has ever had, but it was. This year's team isn't the prohibitive favorite — it was a heavy underdog against No. 1 Duke in the title game.

This version of UConn is an unstoppable juggernaut that steamrolls the rest of the field. some teams in college basketball history ever done, en route to potentially checking one of the few boxes it doesn't yet have as a program: back-to-back titles. Today, the Huskies are flying higher than ever on the men's side – their dominance, brand and national reputation are as strong and synonymous with excellence as ever.

In terms of the most dominant teams in recent men's college hoops history, 2012 Kentucky and 2009 North Carolina can perhaps compare to this UConn team. The 2015 version of the Wildcats was just as dominant as those Huskies — they looked like an NBA team with Devin Booker and Karl-Anthony Towns — but they were upset in the Final Four by Wisconsin.

You might have to go back to 1992 Duke to find a team that seemed as inevitable as these current Huskies, for more than a calendar year.

Coming back from Boston, the topic heard on several sports radio stations after the game was whether UConn was too good or not. You may have heard this debate before.

As UConn's Dan Hurley chases back-to-back titles, his brother Bobby looks on in amazement

“This team here is just incredible. We benefit from it. I hope everyone enjoys it as much as we do,” said Hassan Diarra. “This team has one week left together. We are going to be one of the greatest teams to ever succeed in college basketball.

If UConn has only recently established itself as a true blue blood, it is now beginning to make the case that its blood is a more magnificent shade than Duke or Carolina blue.

If the Huskies close the deal and win two more games, they will become the eighth program in men's college hoops history to win back-to-back titles, joining Oklahoma State (1945-46), Kentucky (1948-49), San Francisco (1955-56), Cincinnati (1961-62), UCLA (1964-65, 67-73), Duke (1991-92) and Florida (2006-07).

Note that Kansas, Indiana, and North Carolina are not on this list.

Another title would give UConn more men's basketball championships than Duke. This would attract the Huskies even with the Tar Heels. And all this has been done over the last quarter century.

10 Crazy Facts That Define UConn's Journey Through the NCAA Tournament

Jim Calhoun deserves all the credit for the truly remarkable job he has done in building this program – as many have said, he may be the best program builder and the most underrated coach in college basketball history.

But as it chases title No. 6, there's no doubt: UConn has never flown like this.