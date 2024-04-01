Notre Dame's three-game series at NC State ends in devastating fashion





On 291 pitches in Saturday's Game 3 at Doak Field in Raleigh, North Carolina, Notre Dame didn't trail. Pitch No. 292 sent Notre Dame home with its third straight loss to NC State, 7-6, on Garrett Pennington's three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. Pennington's home run on a 3-1 field goal from Ricky Reeth (1-3) erased a 6-4 Notre Dame lead to bring the Irish to 14-12 overall and 2-10 in ACC play, including nine straight conference losses at Virginia. Tech, Florida State and now NC State. The Wolfpack improved to 18-7 overall and 8-4 in the ACC. Notre Dame led 2-0 in three innings, 2-1 in four, 4-1 after seven innings, 4-3 in eight and took a 6-4 lead in the top of the ninth on a two-run homer by David. A look after Estevan Moreno's double. It was Glancy's fourth hit – the Irish recorded seven that day – and ninth of the season to lift the Irish team out of both holes. Glancy also had an RBI single in the third inning and a run-scoring single in the fifth. But Pennington's second homer of the day — he also scored deep in the fourth inning — was his seventh of the season, making reliever Derek Smith (2-0) the winner against Reeth. Irish sophomore Rory Fox started on the mound for the Irish and left the game in the sixth inning with a 4-3 lead. Reeth pitched effectively to get out of the sixth inning, with the Irish still clinging to a one-run lead and held the Wolfpack hitless in the seventh before Josh Hogue's single tied the game in the eighth. Glancy's long ball appeared to give the Irish the cushion they needed to come away from Easter weekend in Raleigh with a victory after falling 10-0 Thursday in eight innings and 7-6 Friday on another hit – a single from Luke. Nixon – with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth. But that was just more heartbreak for the Irish in the second year of the Shawn Stiffler era. Dating back to the end of the 2023 season, including the ACC tournament, Notre Dame has lost 16 of its last 19 games against ACC competition, including 13 in a row against conference opponents away from Frank Eck Stadium of Notre Dame. In addition to Glancy and Pennington's four hits, NC State's Chase Nixon – the older brother of Luke Nixon who earned Friday's victory – had three hits. Glancy and Pennington each had four RBIs while Hogue had two for the Wolfpack. Notre Dame's Connor Hincks had a sacrifice RBI in the first inning. Jack Penney's loaded walk forced a run in the two-run fifth. The Irish return to action on Tuesday, April 2 for a non-conference home game against Michigan State. Notre Dame then welcomes Clemson to town for a three-game series April 5-7. The Tigers won two of three games in Miami this weekend to improve to 24-3 overall and 7-2 in conference play to sit atop the ACC Atlantic Division, with a half-game lead ahead of NC State.

