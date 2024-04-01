Fashion
MSU baseball earns Easter Sunday win, 3-2
After six innings, Michigan State's baseball offense looked lifeless as Rutgers held a 2-0 lead. The Scarlet Knights entered Easter Sunday 17-0 despite leading at that point in the game.
The game ended with freshman second baseman Ryan McKay lining a two-out RBI single to drive in junior Nick Williams and give a 3-2 win and a much-needed series win for MSU (12 -14, 3 -3 Big Ten).
I've never had a feeling like this, McKay said. I may have had some quits in the past, but nothing beats what just happened.
The game-winning shot also served as redemption for McKay. After the Spartans tied the game in the seventh, McKay had a chance to take the lead with the bases loaded and just one out. He struck out, but McKay said he used what he learned in the ninth.
[RUs Donovan Zsak] threw me two curveballs, made some questionable moves, so I slipped into the box because I thought I'd get another one, McKay said. [RUs Joey DeChiaro] I hooked one, then just gave it a good whack.
It was MSU's first victory since beating Eastern Michigan 11-10 in 11 innings on May 10 of last year. It was also the Spartans' lowest point total in a win since a 3-2 result a year ago Sunday, also against Rutgers, in Piscataway.
Having so few points for the other team helps us a lot more as an offense, McKay said.
Although Rutgers (19-9, 1-2 Big Ten) had the best team batting average and second-best scoring in the conference, Michigan State held the Scarlet Knights in check thanks to strong performances from graduate Nick Ferazzi and from freshman Logan Pikur on the mound.
Ferazzi pitched seven innings, allowing two earned runs, containing six of the seven hits he allowed as singles, and giving the bullpen an easier day on the final day of the series.
“I thought Nick did a really good job today,” MSU head coach Jake Boss Jr. said.
Pikur was the only Spartan to take to the mound from the bullpen on Sunday. He pitched the remaining two innings and kept Rutgers off the scoreboard, including a situation where the Scarlet Knights had runners on first and third with two outs, where RU's RJ Johnson Jr. lined out to left.
Logan also did a great job, Boss said. Didn't give up a hard hit ball, just came in and competed.
The Spartans had to fight for this victory. They wouldn't have had a chance to pull through without that critical seventh inning. The bats came alive once redshirt sophomore Jacob Anderson and freshman Landon Lozier hit a double to get MSU on the board in the seventh. Shortly after, senior Jack Frank came up the middle for an RBI single to tie the game after drawing three walks in as many plate appearances.
We were just saying, in this situation, you really have to take it one pitch at a time,” McKay said of the mood in the dugout before the seventh inning. You have to be who you are.
They themselves were enough to win the series against the third-best team in the Big Ten, according to college baseball's RPI (Rating Percentage Index).
Rutgers is a good team, McKay said. They had really, really good arms and we ended up winning the series, so we have a lot of momentum going into next weekend.
The Spartans will look to continue their momentum in a game in South Bend against Notre Dame on April 2, before the 2024 Crosstown Showdown against the Lansing Lugnuts and a weekend home series with Niagara.
That’s all the momentum in the world,” McKay said.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.jrn.msu.edu/2024/03/msu-baseball-earns-easter-sunday-victory-in-walk-off-fashion-3-2/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi in Mumbai today, check traffic police advisory | Routes to avoid
- 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' and 'Gen V' Actor Chance Perdomo Dies at 27
- A historic rivalry game will decide a Frozen Four berth
- MSU baseball earns Easter Sunday win, 3-2
- California Earthquake: San Diego, California Earthquake Today: Tremors felt at Henshaw Lake, Escondido, Ramona, Oceanside and Palm Springs | US News
- Generation V actor Chance Perdomo dies at 27 in bicycle accident
- Google is getting aggressive about the strength of its advertising. RMN wants to appear on TV with advance payment
- Prabowo suddenly goes to China to meet Xi Jinping, what's going on?
- Major storm threatens much of the United States
- Karan Johar on Bollywood's Gender Politics and Reema Maya's New Project
- Jannik Sinner defeats Grigor Dimitrov for the Miami Open title
- Notre Dame's three-game series at NC State ends in devastating fashion