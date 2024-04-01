MSU baseball earns Easter Sunday win, 3-2

Campbell Berg

After six innings, Michigan State's baseball offense looked lifeless as Rutgers held a 2-0 lead. The Scarlet Knights entered Easter Sunday 17-0 despite leading at that point in the game.

The game ended with freshman second baseman Ryan McKay lining a two-out RBI single to drive in junior Nick Williams and give a 3-2 win and a much-needed series win for MSU (12 -14, 3 -3 Big Ten).

I've never had a feeling like this, McKay said. I may have had some quits in the past, but nothing beats what just happened.

The game-winning shot also served as redemption for McKay. After the Spartans tied the game in the seventh, McKay had a chance to take the lead with the bases loaded and just one out. He struck out, but McKay said he used what he learned in the ninth.

[RUs Donovan Zsak] threw me two curveballs, made some questionable moves, so I slipped into the box because I thought I'd get another one, McKay said. [RUs Joey DeChiaro] I hooked one, then just gave it a good whack.

It was MSU's first victory since beating Eastern Michigan 11-10 in 11 innings on May 10 of last year. It was also the Spartans' lowest point total in a win since a 3-2 result a year ago Sunday, also against Rutgers, in Piscataway.

Having so few points for the other team helps us a lot more as an offense, McKay said.

Although Rutgers (19-9, 1-2 Big Ten) had the best team batting average and second-best scoring in the conference, Michigan State held the Scarlet Knights in check thanks to strong performances from graduate Nick Ferazzi and from freshman Logan Pikur on the mound.

Ferazzi pitched seven innings, allowing two earned runs, containing six of the seven hits he allowed as singles, and giving the bullpen an easier day on the final day of the series.

“I thought Nick did a really good job today,” MSU head coach Jake Boss Jr. said.

Pikur was the only Spartan to take to the mound from the bullpen on Sunday. He pitched the remaining two innings and kept Rutgers off the scoreboard, including a situation where the Scarlet Knights had runners on first and third with two outs, where RU's RJ Johnson Jr. lined out to left.

Logan also did a great job, Boss said. Didn't give up a hard hit ball, just came in and competed.

The Spartans had to fight for this victory. They wouldn't have had a chance to pull through without that critical seventh inning. The bats came alive once redshirt sophomore Jacob Anderson and freshman Landon Lozier hit a double to get MSU on the board in the seventh. Shortly after, senior Jack Frank came up the middle for an RBI single to tie the game after drawing three walks in as many plate appearances.

We were just saying, in this situation, you really have to take it one pitch at a time,” McKay said of the mood in the dugout before the seventh inning. You have to be who you are.

They themselves were enough to win the series against the third-best team in the Big Ten, according to college baseball's RPI (Rating Percentage Index).

Rutgers is a good team, McKay said. They had really, really good arms and we ended up winning the series, so we have a lot of momentum going into next weekend.

The Spartans will look to continue their momentum in a game in South Bend against Notre Dame on April 2, before the 2024 Crosstown Showdown against the Lansing Lugnuts and a weekend home series with Niagara.

That’s all the momentum in the world,” McKay said.