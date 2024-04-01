Beats Picks: Can No. 4 seed Duke men's basketball stop NC State's Cinderella run and advance to the Final Four?

Fresh off an upset win over No. 1 seed Houston, the fourth-seeded Blue Devils face No. 11 seed NC State for the third time this season in the Elite Eight, seeking to qualify for the Final Four. The Chronicles beat writers are here with their predictions:

Andrew Long: Duke 70-66

As someone who attended the press conference for the other two games between the Wolfpack and Blue Devils, all three of which will be this month, one way or another, I have the impression of having seen all the good and all the bad that these two teams offer. In their first meeting in Raleigh, the Dukes' frontcourt took precedence over the backcourt as freshman forward Sean Stewart ran wild, leaving NC State big man DJ Burns Jr. to work at the post, but otherwise hugging the Wolfpacks' guards. The ACC Tournament quarterfinal in Washington, D.C., a week and a half later, was almost entirely the opposite, with sophomore center Kyle Filipowski producing heavily for Duke while the trio of guards NC States consisting of Michael O'Connell, Casey Morsell and DJ Horne were touring the Blue. Devils. The question then is what formula follows on Sunday.

This time, I'm leaning towards Dukes. The Wolfpack is battling fatigue and despite their magical run to the Sweet 16, I think the Blue Devils are better rested and more talented on base. They have a more productive guard room, one of the tournament's X-factors in Filipowski, and a defense playing the best it has all year, with the added audacity to outplay the Cougars. As I learned during my years as a high school cross country runner, the athlete with the strongest kick usually crosses the line first, and I think the Blue Devils have just a little more of juice.

Rachael Kaplan: NC State 73-69

The Wolfpack is rolling and knows how to beat Scheyers' team. Whether you believe the narrative that the ACC Tournament quarterfinal was a bad game for Duke or that NC State just played (and is playing) so well, the fact is that about two weeks ago, Kevin Keatts and his Wolfpack beat the Blue Devils. Now Duke is playing better basketball, but the role of Burns and company is something else. The Blue Devils should string together two tough, physical and near-perfect performances, and I just don't think they can stop the 11th seed's momentum. Senior captain Jeremy Roach's play and leadership will be greatly improved from the last game, but one of the DJs is going to get hot. The Wolfpack escapes, but barely.

Mackenzie Sheehy: North Carolina State 72-67

I'm not trying to take away from Duke's monumental upset of Houston. At the same time, there were glaring cracks in the Blue Devils' performance, including a slow start, turnover issues and foul trouble down the stretch. All of these problems could very well bite Duke this time around against familiar foe NC State. Burns will likely cause problems in the paint for the Blue Devils and force Filipowski, Ryan Young, or both into early trouble. On top of that, Duke got off to a slow start in the previous two matchups against the Wolfpack, and they learned to capitalize the second time around. If NC State can take an early lead and shake up the Blue Devils, it could spell trouble for the No. 4 seed. At the same time, I think Duke showed its defensive acumen against the Cougars and will do its best to make it a tough game. Ultimately, though, the Cinderella story is too good a tale. The Wolfpack continues its magic and dances its way to the Final Four.

Ranjan Jindal: Duke 71-63 This has been an absolutely remarkable tournament from NC State, but I think if Duke maintains its game plan in the intersquad matchup in Raleigh, the Blue Devils should win. This plan involves using different looks on Burns, but in general, don't double-team him or force him to consistently produce in the paint. If Burns has 20+ points, so be it, but the problem comes when he can go from being double-teamed to being an open shooter or a cutter to the basket. I think Scheyer will throw several different bodies at him, Filipowski, Young and Stewart to tire Burns out. Additionally, I think the guards are all playing well right now and the Dukes backcourt is built for success in the playoffs. The only way I see the Wolfpack winning is if the Blue Devils don't shoot the ball well, but I think Duke ends NC States' magical run and heads to Phoenix. Dom Fenoglio: Duke 74-64 It's tough to pick against the Wolfpack, but I think Duke brings something to the game that NC State hasn't seen all tournament: defense. The Blue Devils held each of their first three opponents under 60 points, and their defensive efforts were particularly notable against Houston. Additionally, I think Scheyer should have no problem motivating and preparing his team to take on the Wolfpack, since Duke's loss to NC State happened a little over two weeks ago. This game will come down to making shots, plain and simple. If the Blue Devils can convert their offensive chances effectively, I don't think the Wolfpack will be able to hold up. However, if Duke cools down and gives NC State an inch, it will take a mile. I'm going to predict the first scenario and give the Blue Devils another week of dancing.

Sophie Levenson: Duke 65-63

It won't be easy. But if there's any team in the tournament that can beat the Wolfpack, it's the one that knows them best.

Duke is finally playing basketball like a tournament-leading team. NC State, on the other hand, looks increasingly tired. This team is fighting to stay and fighting well, but every battery has to run out of acid eventually. I see the opposite happening with the Blue Devils: they continue to gain momentum. Every round, I think their basketball is getting better. They know how to deal with the Wolfpack, even if they learned it the hard way. It won't be an easy game, but I think it will be a game that ends in Duke's favor.

Jonathan Levitan: Duke 71-59

Midnight, Cinderella. On paper, NC States' upset of No. 2 seed Marquette was its best round yet; in reality, it seems like the magic is running out for the Wolfpack. It took five wins in five days at the ACC tournament for Keatts' team to earn a bid, and the fatigue we all expected finally seems to be setting in. Burns, despite seven assists in the Sweet 16, was far from up to par. scoring threat that NC State needs from him and had little impact inside 15 feet. And while Marquette made just 4 of 31 from 3-point range, the Wolfpack's perimeter defense is starting to crack in a big way.

Duke will be treated to plenty of open looks Sunday night against an NC State team that is simply out of gas. With the way Scheyer has this team playing defense right now, he won't need to hit as many to advance to the program's 18th Final Four.

Micah Hurewitz: Duke 78-65

First round, Duke. Second round, State. How often do you get a third round with access to the Final Four on the line? The Wolfpack are playing their hearts out, looking to become the sixth team to advance to the Final Four as a No. 11 seed, while the Blue Devils have posted excellent defensive numbers in this tournament and are coming off getting through a tough and physical Houston team. Friday night. Duke's defense was one of the better stories of this tournament, as it allowed just 51 points per game and held opponents to just 23.9 percent shooting from beyond the arc. Duke has the advantage of having seen this team before (unlike Houston, which was the first time the two schools played each other) and having beaten them in dominating fashion on NC States' field a few weeks ago.

I don't think NC States' miracle run will continue much longer, especially after seeing Marquette make 27 threes (!) and wear down the Wolfpack inside as heavy favorites. The Wolfpack played a good game, don't get me wrong, but they were also very lucky. Luck only gets you so far in March, and Duke will make sure they don't get any more.

Jonathan Levitan Jonathan Levitan is a senior at Trinity and previously served as sports editor for the 118th volume of The Chronicle.

Micah Hurewitz Micah Hurewitz is a senior at Trinity and previously served as sports editor for the 118th volume of The Chronicle.

Rachel Kaplan

| Sports Editor Rachael Kaplan is a Trinity junior editor and sports editor of The Chronicle's 119th volume.

Dom Fenoglio

| Assistant editor Zone Bleue Dom Fenoglio is a sophomore at Trinity and associate editor of the 119th volume of The Chronicle in Blue Zone.

Ranjan Jindal

| Assistant editor Zone Bleue Ranjan Jindal is a second-year student at Trinity and Blue Zone associate editor of the 119th volume of The Chronicle.

Sophie Levenson

| Sports Features Editor Sophie Levenson is a sophomore at Trinity and the sports features editor for the 119th volume of The Chronicle.

Mackenzie Sheehy

| Blue Zone Editor Mackenzie Sheehy is a sophomore at Trinity and Blue Zone editor of the 119th volume of The Chronicle.