Arizona State crowned 2024 NCAA men's swimming and diving champions

INDIANAPOLIS, IN –For the first time in program history, the Arizona State Sun Devils have won the NCAA men's swimming and diving championship. The Sun Devils are now the sixth Pac-12 team to win a title and the 3rd in a row.

Thanks to seven first-place finishes and 15 podiums overall, the Sun Devils earned 523.5 points, putting them 79 points ahead of reigning national champion California (444.5), which took home second place.

For the first time in Arizona State history, the Sun Devils reached the podium in an NCAA relay event. With Hubert Kos, Leon Marchand, Ilya Kharun And Johnny Kulow swimming an NCAA record time of 2:57.32, with the fastest 100 breaststroke time in the country (48.73 – Marchand), to earn their first ever relay victory in the 400 medley. Marchand's quad, Dolan, Patrick Sammon and Kulow closed out the championship meet with their second relay victory in the 400 freestyle in an NCAA record time of2:43.40.

HISTORICAL @ASUSwimDive wins his first relay title in an NCAA RECORD time with a 400 medley relay in 2:57.32!

pic.twitter.com/yfZzLtA6Dq Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) March 30, 2024

Sun Devil standout Leon Marchand went 3-for-3 in the individual competition, the only conference swimmer to sweep his events, with two new NCAA individual records.

AND HE STILL DOES IT.@léon_marchand DEMOLISHES the NCAA record he set a few weeks ago at the Pac-12 Championships by winning the NCAA 500 Free Championship! @espn | #NCAASwimDive pic.twitter.com/hvK5GXz0rV Sun Devil Swim/Dive (@ASUSwimDive) March 28, 2024

After setting the NCAA record in the 500 freestyle at the Pac-12 Championships, Marchand won his first NCAA title in that event, setting a new record in the process. Swimming 4:02.31, the junior shaved four seconds off his previous best to take first place.

NCAA TITLE NO. 8 BREAK HIS OWN NCAA RECORD 3PEAT IN 200 CHEST = MERCHANT MADNESS@léon_marchand wins the 200 breaststroke title for the third time in as many years as a Sun Devil! @espn | #ForksUp pic.twitter.com/5fFfhqCiZE Sun Devil Swim/Dive (@ASUSwimDive) March 30, 2024

Marchand became back-to-back 400m IM champion Friday by swimming a pool record 3:32.12. Completing her undefeated run to the NCAA Championship in the individual events, Marchand broke her NCAA 200 Breast record to earn her third event victory and 8th overall championship title.

Continuing the theme of firsts, the Sun Devils Zalan Sarkany and Ilya Kharun won their first NCAA titles.

ILYA KHARUN. EAST. A NATIONAL. CHAMPION. Freshman Completes Individual Events at NCAA Championships by Winning the 200 Butterfly! @espn | #ForksUp pic.twitter.com/dDDJsfKc0r Sun Devil Swim/Dive (@ASUSwimDive) March 30, 2024

Sophomore Sarkany dominated the NCAA podium, swimming 14:30.57 in the 1650 freestyle to finish six seconds ahead of his nearest competitor, while Kharun, who swam as the lone newcomer in in the 200 fly final, beat all the upperclassmen with a first place finish. time of 1:38.26.

In total, Pac-12 swimmers have earned 26 podium finishes, 11 first-place finishes and 53 top-8 All-Americans. The league had All-Americans in every event and at least one podium in16 of 18 swimming events.

The Golden Bears finished in second place and wonthree individual and Arelay event.

Jett Gabriel, Destiny Lasco, Jack Alexy And Robin Hanson kicked off the 2024 NCAA Championships 800 free relay time that broke NCAA, meet, US Open, pool and program records. The quad swam in 6:02.26, giving them their first victory in the event since 1986.

NATIONAL CHAMPIONS! Bears take first place in 800 free relay with NCAA record time of 6:02.2#GoBears pic.twitter.com/kbH3VVjcAI Cal Men's Swim & Dive (@calmenswim) March 27, 2024

in California Liam Bell came away victorious in the 100 breaststroke, shattering NCAA, American, US Open, meet and program records. In the conference's first victory in the 100 breaststroke since 2015, Bell swam a 49.53 to break a six-year-old record and claim victory.

IN AN NCAA RECORD TIME 49.53 @CalMenSwimLiam Bell of , breaks a six-year NCAA record in the 100 breaststroke! ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/41IvlQQtUM Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) March 30, 2024

After finishing just short of first in the last three NCAAs, California's Lasco swam 1:37.91 in the 200 IM to come away with a new American record and the first-place title. However, on three occasions, Lasco won an NCAA record, finishing first in the 200 backstroke for the third straight year (1:35.37).

Yeah, man, you can smile, it's a new American record.#GoBears pic.twitter.com/iwpQT2ZOCO Cal Men's Swim & Dive (@calmenswim) March 28, 2024

Second place finishers:

For the second year in a row, the Sun Devils opened the championships with major runner-up finishes in the 200 medley relay and the 800 freestyle relay. Jack Dolan, Leon Marchand, Ilya Kharun and Jonny Kulow tied their program record of 1:20.55 to take second place in the 200 medley. In the 800 freestyle, Marchand, Hubert Kos, Patrick Sammon and Julian Hill shattered their program record, swimming 6:04.95 with Marchand's 200 freestyle (1:28.97) setting a new NCAA record.

Devil Sun Owen McDonald won second place in the 200 IM (1:39.23) after finishing seventh in Thursday morning's preliminaries.

KNEW David Schlicht came away with a second-place finish in the 400 IM (3:35.27) behind compatriot Sun Devil, swimming a new personal best in the event.

California's Jack Alexy set a program record in the 200 freestyle and was three seconds shy of his career best, swimming to second place in 1:29.75.

Golden Bear Relay Quad, Destin Lasco, Liam Bell, Give roses And Björn Seeliger, swam a time of 2:58.30 in the 400 medley relay to post the fastest time in program history and finish second.

Arizona State's Hubert Kos broke the IUPUI pool record after swimming 1:35.90 in the 200 backstroke to secure second place, milliseconds off his best time .

Third place finishers

Hubert Kos completed the podium in the 200m IM by finishing third (1:39.66), behind his compatriot Sun Devil.

With the third-fastest time in program history and a new personal best, California's Jack Alexy finished third in the 50 freestyle (18.38), then secured a third place in the 100 freestyle (10.59 ).

Despite placing third, the Devil relay team of Dolan, Kharun, Peel and Kulow broke the Arizona State program record in the 200 free relay, swimming in 1:13.95 to land third.

In the Conference, Stanfords only podium in the men's diving competition Jack Ryan placed third in the 3 meter competition for his best result in the event (444.20).

With the second-fastest time in program history and a new career best, California's Dare Rose finished third in the 200 fly to round out the week's individual events.

2024 NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships

March 27-30, 2024 | IU Natatorium at Indiana University-Purdue University, Indianapolis, IN

Final team point totals (Pac-12 and podium):

1. ARIZONA STATE – 523.5

2. CALIFORNIA – 444.5

3. Florida – 378

8.STANFORD-177

22. USC-31

27. ARIZONA – 19

36. UTA

Pac-12 Men's Swimming All-Americans (top 8)

50 free

Jack Alexy (CAL), 3rd

Björn Seelinger (CAL), 5th

Jack Dolan (ASU), 7th

Johnny Kulow (ASU), 8th

100 free

Jack Alexy (CAL), 3rd

Jack Dolan (ASU), 6th

Björn Seeliger (CAL), 8th

200 free

Jack Alexy (CAL), 2nd

Gabriel Jett (CAL), 7th

500 free

Léon Marchand (ASU), 1st

Gabriel Jett (CAL), 4th

1650 free

Zalan Sarkany (ASU), 1st

Krzysztof Chmielewski (USC), 4th

100 back

Hubert Kos (ASU), 4th

Destin Lasco (CAL), 5th

Owen McDonald (ASU), 6th

200 back

Destin Lasco (CAL), 1st

Hubert Kos (ASU), 2nd

Owen McDonald (ASU), 3rd

100 breaststroke

Liam Bell (CAL), 1st

Ron Polonsky (STAN), 8th

200 breaststroke

Léon Marchand (ASU), 1st

Liam Bell (CAL), 4th

David Schlicht, (ASU), 5th

100 butterfly

Ilya Kharun (ASU), 5th

Dare to Rose (CAL), 7th

200 butterfly

Ilya Kharun (ASU), 1st

Dare to Rose (CAL), 2nd

Gabriel Jett (CAL), 5th

200 individual medley

Destin Lasco (CAL), 1st

Owen McDonald (ASU), 2nd

Hubert Kos (ASU), 3rd

David Schlicht (ASU), 6th

400 individual medley

Léon Marchand (ASU), 1st

David Schlicht (ASU), 2nd

200 free relays

California, 2nd (Alexy, Seelinger, Bell, Lasco)

ASU, 3rd (Dolan, Kharun, Peel, Kulow)

400 free relays

ASU, 1st (Marchand, Dolan, Sammon, Kulow)

California, 3rd (Alexy, Lasco, Jensen, Seeliger)

Stanford, 7th (Minakov, Gu, Dupont Cabrera, McFadden)

800 free relays

California, 1st (Jett, Lasco, Alexy, Hanson)

Arizona State, 2nd (Marchand, Kos, Sammon, Hill)

Stanford, 8th (Polonsky, Minakov, Maurer, McFadden)

200 medley relay

Arizona State, 2nd (Dolan, Marchand, Kharun, Kulow)

California, 4th (Seelinger, Bell, Rose, Alexy)

Stanford, 7th (Maurer, Polonsky, Minakov, Gu)

400m medley relay

Arizona State, 1st (Kos, Marchand, Kharun, Kulow)

California, 2nd (Lasco, Bell, Rose, Seeliger)

Stanford, 5th (Sequeira, Polonsky, Minakov, Gu)

Pac-12 Womens Diving All-Americans (top 8)

1 meter

Jack Ryan (STAN), 4th

Gage Dubois (ARIZ), 6th

10 foot

Jack Ryan (STAN), 3rd

Platform

Geoffrey Vavitsas (CAL), 5th