Target Australian shoppers are raving about a $70-plus denim dress that looks exactly like a high-end version worth $525

Australian shoppers can't get enough of a $70 denim dress from Target that looks almost identical to a high-end version.

The affordable denim maxi shirt dress has been flying off the shelves and selling out in every size online because it's similar to the $525 Aje Colorado denim midi dress.

Both outfits are cotton, feature a gold buckle belt with matching buttons and cuffed jacket sleeves.

Fashion stylist Brooke Falvey spotted the buy from her local Target and had to do a double take as it reminded her of the Aje alternative.

Target Australia released a $70 denim dress (pictured) and it sold out quickly

The dress looks remarkably similar to the AjeColorado Denim Midi Dress (pictured) which costs $525.

While donning this stunning dress, Brooke recorded a now-viral TikTok video explaining the similarities between the two.

“Target has done it again,” she began, pointing to the dress.

“The Aje version if it’s $525. This one – $70! Gorgeous denim midi dress…this denim is actually really pretty and soft, I would say it's a mid weight denim. It's neither too heavy nor too stiff.

Brooke paired the shirt dress with beige knee-high boots and gold accessories for the perfect fall look.

The Target dress is a classic fit with in-seam side pockets and a shirt collar – qualities also found on the Aje dress.

Brooke's video has since surpassed over 97,000 views and many rushed to the comments to share their thoughts.

'It's beautiful!' one commented, another said, “I'm loving Target right now!” »

“I already bought it, I love it,” added a third.

“It’s such a fool’s errand for the Aje dress!” Stunning!' another wrote.

However, others were disappointed to find that the dress was already sold out.

“I'm devastated,” one woman said, another wrote: “Sold out and this won't give us any guidance on restocking.”

Others, however, feel that it is often best to invest in high-quality products and avoid fast fashion items.

“You pay for quality. Styles like these are classics and worth spending the money on to last,” one woman wrote.

But Brooke said: “Actually, Target quality is pretty good. And we're facing a cost of living crisis, so many people can't afford to spend $500 on a dress they might not want to wear forever.