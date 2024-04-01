Dion Lee Shanghai Collection Fall 2024





Was it the biggest fashion show ever held in Shanghai? guests wondered as they entered Dion Lee's fall 2024 show. The semi-surprise presentation (more on that later) took place on the 100th floor of the Shanghai Financial Center, one of the tallest buildings in China. After celebrating a decade of showing at New York Fashion Week, Lee wanted to break the pace of the bigger, louder, high-octane shows we've come to expect from him. The initial plan was to present the collection in New York in a more intimate setting; perhaps in the space of its future store on Mercer Street, which is at a standstill due to logistical difficulties. But the end of last year was so busy and busy that the reality of focusing on something like this [a show] because February, right after Christmas, was unrealistic, Lee said. That same December, it celebrated the opening of a store in Miami during Art Basel, then unveiled a new Australian flagship in Melbourne. Something must have given, he added. With ten years under his belt, he said, he also gained the confidence to skip a season at NYFW and look elsewhere. Lee has established herself as one of Australia's most successful fashion exports, and her presence in the US is undeniable (see Taylor Swift in one of her knitted corsets at the Super Bowl). The designer had planned a trip to China in 2020 to meet his buyers and retailers, but this was scrapped at the start of the pandemic; With the launch of a Lunar New Year capsule in Shanghai earlier this year came the idea to revisit this plan and activate it in the city. Even though many Western brands want to make their presence felt in China with a myriad of events ranging from parties to exhibitions; Lee wanted to make his mark rather than become a footnote in a busy season. And so, just as the golden hour struck, Lee's designs of stars and fire from the season streaked across the sky as models walked through the all-glass observatory, framed by a panoramic view of Shanghai's breathtaking skyline. Placing such celestial features against the sky was pure chance, but that's about all Lee leaves to chance here. This was a well-edited and precise release for the designer. As usual, Lee took inspiration from a singular concept this season: the flame and rendered it in an abundance of convincing fabrications. It is a symbol of creation and destruction, Lee explained, adding that he considered the flame both for its beauty and its treacherous ways. The collection began with a star-shaped double-breasted lapel, then shifted to interpretations of the flame motif; printed on grungy tie-dye dresses, woven into intricate laces (one of which was meticulously beaded), and distressed on loose jeans. Lee dyed beautiful faux fur coats, one of his designs literally looked like a ball of fire on the runway, and embossed flames on his leather jackets and padded protective gear he used as detail of armor to contrast her otherwise lighter silhouettes. Lee's show was off schedule and remained unannounced until earlier this week. There was no other reason behind the secrecy than Lee and his team were heads down to achieve the feat. Needless to say, they did. There was both excitement and curiosity among his audience, many of whom wore outfits from the brand. The city looks great with Dion Lee from head to toe, and Shanghai looks great with Lee too.

