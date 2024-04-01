



LEXINGTON, Ky. (April 12024)University of Kentucky students in the merchandising, clothing and textile(CARPET) programhosted in the Martin Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment, will display Kentuckys unique, dynamic styles in This year fashion show. THE Color me Kentucky: All roads lead to fashion event, 6 p.m.-9 p.m. EDT Thursday,Aprhe 11, has the Central Bank Center at Rupp AreAlready, guest campus and greater Lexington community discover the Kentuckys southern style and charm. UNITED KINGDOM student models will display local trends, including in the UK-theme, Keeneland and Kentucky Derby outfitofficial and creative to carry. British students in the CARPET 559: The Fashion Show Production class coordinates and hosts this event each spring, now in its 14th yearth year. Scarlett Wesley, lecturer and associate professor at Department of Retail and Tourism Management (RTM), asserts that students have a concrete opportunity to apply what they learn in the classroom. Our students produce the Color Me Kentucky Fashion Show from start to finish, partnering with local Lexington boutiques and showcasing the latest fashion trends in the area, Wesley said. This event gives students the opportunity to practice real-woreal problem-solving, and it helps them prepare for the tasks they will encounter in their future employment. For the event, MAT students work in collaborative groups including clothing, marketing, styling and decor, and event planning. UK senior, double majoring in MAT and Marketing, shares what it means to participate in the fashion show and her excitement for the event. I love our partnership with the community in and around Lexington. We truly wouldn’t have a show without the enthusiasm and willingness of our local businesses, and we can’t thank them enough,” Hessenflow said. I love that this show is student-run and that our team was involved in all the major decisions. I look forward to seeing all our efforts come to fruition on April 11th. Kynal Cybulski, a junior from Marshall County, shares what makes this year's fashion show theme unique to Kentucky. “We have crafted a show that pushes the boundaries and goes in a new and unique direction that has never been seen before,” Cybulski said. In this year's parade, we aspire to highlight the attributes of the university and how Kentucky has led us in fashion. We want to encompass the true colors and themes of Kentucky. I am confident that this show will be a one-of-a-kind experience and I am excited to share our unique story with the Lexington community.” The masterThe ceremonies are Leigh Jordan And Tamara Schneiderway of life Fox 56 News hosts Live from Chevrolet Chase. This year's main sponsor East Good Boy Vodka . Doors open at 6 p.m. and parade begins at 7:30 p.m. HAS purchase VIP, general admission or sponsorship packages, visit https://go.uky.edu/fashionshow Or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/color-me-kentucky-all-roads-lead-to-fashion-tickets-827490425137. Tickets will be sold at the door, subject to availability. Discounted UK student tickets are 20/25$. General admission is $75. Group and VIP packages are available. All proceeds from the event will support learning and engagement opportunities for current and future students in the RTM program at Martin-Gatton CAFE. Sponsorship packages or local retailers interested in advertising at the event, making capital donations, donating an item to the silent auction, or contributing merchandise for attendees can contact Scarlett Wesley at[email protected]. Join us and our students for an unforgettable experience seeing the intersection of style, creativity and unique Kentucky fashion spirit, Wesley said. For us, all roads to fashion should pass through Kentucky. At the event, our audience will be able to experience it firsthand while supporting our students.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://uknow.uky.edu/uk-happenings/all-roads-lead-fashion-uk-students-present-color-me-kentucky The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

