Paris Fashion Week was burning





Fashion Month seemed almost endless this season. Luckily it ended in Paris where there were ups and downs, ruffles and knots, lots to chew on and even more to spit out. My favorite collections were Chanel, LanvinAnd Hermes. Three distinct looks, all impeccable and chic, chic, chic (at the risk of looking like Elsa Klensch). jean paul Gaultier, Albert ElbazAnd Karl Lagerfeld ran neck and neck, so we have a trifecta; they all win. Yes, I know, all the editors loved it Louis Vuitton, but I say fotz. This shizz screams Emperor's New Clothes a lot. From Marc Jacobs is so popular in Japan that there's a touch of Harajuku sprinkled throughout every look. If you remember correctly, all the LV ensembles worn by Madonna, Lake Bell (zzz) and Leighton Meester last season ended on my Not the best dressed list. More from StyleCaster John Galliano was wonderful just like Nicolas Ghesquière for Balenciaga. Alexander McQueen was also fierce, even though no one can wear those shoes in the real world. I really liked Miu Miu, but I disagree with designers showing in more than one city. This bored me Alberta Ferretti exhibited in New York, and Vivienne Westwood should stay in London, where she is the toast of the town and a Lady no less. Once stripped down, a bad outfit tarnishes the collection, as in the case of YSL Or Sonia Rykiel. Another concrete case: the Emmanuel Ungaro show, aka Lindsay Lohans foray into fashion. It seemed as if the editors were prepared to hate it; it wasn't THAT horrible. OK, it wasn't great, maybe slim pickings, but the venom that spewed on this show was unprecedented. Where were these horrified editors at AF Vandevorst collection or Bless (as if to bless this mess), a presentation that was Cirque du Soleil meets shamtehs. And when I read good reviews for Bernhard Guillaumemessy nonsense or kind words for Vivienne Westwoods hodgepodge lodge, Rick Owens new clothes of emperors, Vanessa BrunoIt's lace-kneed grandma stuff, and don't get me started Pumpkin because refreshing and the right amount of cheerfulness is the last thing I would say about this collection. See? I'm exhausted. As it should be Anna Piaggiwho must be napping as we speak. I love the jackets and vests at Chanel. Alexander McQueen was his very interesting habit, except these slanted clog shoes are just another take on the fall 10 shoes that make me happy to be a guy. Oh, and nice hairstyle. Here is an example of a fashion faux pas at Sonia Rykiel, which should be avoided at all costs. Stella McCartney's collection was very wearable, almost too much so, in this case. Anyway, you decide what you liked, liked or disliked and let me know. XOXO

ABE To read more from Abe Gurko on his Fashion Week commentary, visit his site. imeanwhat.com. The best of StyleCaster

