Fashion Police | Lakme Fashion Week XFDCI: Chola & Tea Culture of the World was an expression of fluidity and inclusiveness





At the recent Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI, Chola the Label presented the Let's Play collection, a vibrant celebration of individuality, offering a rich palette of colors and textures.

From timeless black and white to dynamic shades like matcha, mustard, reds, blues and oranges, each piece exudes a playful spirit. Tribal fabrics and hand-woven ikats add depth, while denim patchwork injects youthful energy. In its commitment to responsible fashion, Chola the Label has made each garment from locally sourced fabrics, favoring organic cotton and 100% linen. The collection features versatile silhouettes, from flowing drapes to structured jackets, inviting wearers to experiment and create unique looks. Ruffles and playful details add a touch of whimsy, complemented by the brand's iconic 1 minute saris, offering a contemporary twist on tradition. The theme of the show was snack time. Speaking about his collaboration with CholaDr. Rupali Ambegaonkar, Business Manager, Tea Culture of the World, said: Our connection with CholaThe design of this model represents the embodiment of modern femininity. Their style, casual, elegant and sustainable, resonates deeply with our philosophy. Likewise, our tea brand has a contemporary approach to tea culture, moving away from conventional norms towards a more modern lifestyle. We prioritize sustainability through our fair trade practices and use of fully biodegradable materials, such as earth-infused tea bags. She further adds: “This collaboration serves to mutually nourish our shared philosophies, fostering a synergy that enriches both brands. Looking forward, we look forward to our future collaboration as we align our commitment to sustainability and modernity, seeking to innovate and inspire our respective creative endeavors. Encouraging wearers to embrace their uniqueness and appreciate fashion, Sohaya Misra's collection rejects trends and celebrates personal expression. It encapsulates the brand's philosophy that confidence and comfort replace fashion standards. With fabric taking center stage, each piece in the collection tells a story, inspiring the wearer to express themselves effortlessly. The world's tea culture has seamlessly integrated with fashion, influencing trends and design aesthetics. Rupali Ambegaonkar adds, “We embody this fusion, treating tea culture as a lifestyle and a fashion statement. This intrinsic connection between tea culture and fashion highlights our commitment to merging tradition and modernity, creating designs that are both classic and trendy for tea and fashion lovers. Speaking about her inspiration for the show, designer Sohaya Misra of Chola the label said: “Drawing inspiration from the principles of harmony, respect, purity and tranquility of Japanese tea ceremonies, our collection aims to embody these values ​​while celebrating sustainability and self-expression. With a focus on locally sourced fabrics and playful designs, we invite everyone to embrace their uniqueness and let clothing be an extension of their personality.

