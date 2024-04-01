The different forms of modesty in Mindanao fashion





The responsibility for distilling the essence of Mindanaos’ aesthetic, writes Gino Gonzales, rests with its young designers. Modesty is a celebration of modest dressing, a choice that favors less skin-revealing clothing that meets spiritual and stylistic principles for reasons of faith or a simple personal preference to conceal oneself. In the context of contemporary fashion, which tends to emphasize the contours and exposure of the body, modest clothing revels in shapes that conceal the body. WE TALK TO PEOPLE

Geometric patterns in natural hues make up this striking four-part set. Shaira wears a FILIP + INNA nisif-embroidered Seloton coat handcrafted by the Tboli, a RAJO LAUREL dress woven by the Cordilleras Narda Capuyan, as well as a VALDES DESIGNS necklace and belt handcrafted by the house's artisans . Photographed by Mark Nicdao for the April 2024 issue of Vogue Philippines. The assemblage is also meant to be a celebration of the myriad design languages ​​of Mindanao within the broader context of that of global fashion that straddles the tightrope of authentic appreciation of tradition and the impulse to infuse it with contemporaneity. The responsibility of distilling the essence of Mindanaos’ aesthetic rests on its young designers like Abdul Gaffar, a Maranao who merges respect for tradition with modern sensibilities. TO RUN AWAY

Vinta-inspired hues bring seemingly contradictory elements together with a Yakan textile scarf from STUDIO SG, a ruffled babydoll dress from AZ FACTORY, a pleated skirt from HOUSE OF LAUREL and a ring from VALDES DESIGNS. Photographed by Mark Nicdao for the April 2024 issue of Vogue Philippines. In October, vintas race along the waters of Sulu during the city's Fiesta Hermosa. The boat's colorful sails represent their vibrant culture and history. Photographed by Artu Nepomuceno for the April 2024 issue of Vogue Philippines. A proud display of local weavings and artisanal accessories: a stack of Yakan textiles from STUDIO SG, a twice-wrapped VALDES DESIGNS geometric necklace and ring, and a FILIP + INNA Tausug Siyabit vest. Photographed by Mark Nicdao for the April 2024 issue of Vogue Philippines. To highlight Mindanao, some traditions have been borrowed and blended with contemporary clothing. For example, the face painting of the Yakans for wedding ceremonies called Ask aroundTHE saruk-paka Or in Saruk-Nituan a nito hat from Sulu, the swing pattern used by the Maranao as a decorative border on their sharp or tubular clothing, encountered new creations from other designers from Mindanao: Glady Rose Pantua from Zamboanga (who was inspired by shirt or Zamboangas blouse mascot) and Filip + Innas creative director Len Cabili of Iligan (who worked with the Tausug community to create a sleeveless tunic from a fog with aunt or spinning and the Tboli community for the Seloton coat with nisive embroidery). MODERN PHILIPPINES

GLADY ROSE PANTUA reinterprets the traditional Zamboanga mascot in a soft blue hue with oversized sleeves. STUDIO SG Yakan textiles are draped above, strapped with a VALDES DESIGNS belt. Added tactility items are HOUSE OF LAUREL headdresses and a pair of woven pants. The look is completed with custom platform shoes made from scrap wood by PHILUX in collaboration with shoe designer JILLIANE SANTOS. Photographed by Mark Nicdao for the April 2024 issue of Vogue Philippines. According to the leader of the Yakan tribe Serge Ilul, their weaving is all done by hand; the intricacies of their designs cannot be replicated by machines. Photographed by Artu Nepomuceno for the April 2024 issue of Vogue Philippines. They were also joined by AZ Factory (led by Peter Movrin and Norman Ren De Vera, a British designer of Filipino origin), Rajo Laurel, Jerome Lorico (who worked with knits and capiz shells to evoke fishing nets) and Inno Sotto, who created clothing that echoed the ethos of modesty. Pieces by Valdes Designs and Studio Haring (a chest plate made from ancient Philippine coins) reflected the rich ornamentation of the region. The story was conceived by Pam Quiones, born and raised in Cotabato City, surrounded by the diverse indigenous cultures of the region. A radiant Shaira Ventura, a young Tausug from Jolo, was selected to don the clothes. Photographed by Mark Nicdao for the April 2024 issue of Vogue Philippines. Vogue Philippines: April 2024 issue 595.00 By GINO GONZALES. Photographs by MARK NICDAO. Fashion Director PAM QUIONES. Makeup: Béa Corro. Hair: Mr. Beloved. Model: Shaira Ventura. Producer: Anz Hizon. Lighting director: Villie James Baptist. Nails: Extraordinary. Production Assistant: Patricia Co. File Manager: John Phillip Nicdao. Assistant photographers: Arsan Sulser Hofilea, Crisaldo Soco. Assistant Stylists: Neil De Guzman, Jia Torrato, Jill Santos, Kyla Uy.

