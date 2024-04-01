International fashion show includes Lewis | Sentinel News





SUBMITTED Sherrie Gearheart, a prominent figure in the modeling and fashion industry, is set to host an exclusive fashion show under her luxury brand, Model Icon Inc., which features models of all sizes, heights, ages and ethnicities. To celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Derbys, model icon and local star, Dori Eversole Lewis, have teamed up to bring tourism to Shelbyville in hopes of making this Derby celebration an annual event for everyone. Gearheart is known for her exceptional career as a professional model and motivational speaker. Gearheart has walked prestigious runways such as Mercedes Benz NYFW at Lincoln Center, Los Angeles Fashion Weeks and completed a world modeling tour in China. Although she doesn't meet traditional height requirements, measuring just 56 years old, Gearheart has carved her path by perfecting her approach and now trains models on the Model Icon Inc. platform using her family-friendly, diverse and inclusive productions as a safe space to learn. Dori Eversole Lewis is the proud owner of a boutique (Polkadotted Pineapple) that designs incredible Derby hats with a design team including fellow local milliner, Elizebeth Rosenberg, and is a staple in the community. The Shelbyville Conference & Welcome Center hosts this inaugural event. The Model Icon Kentucky Derby Fashion Show will feature an exceptional lineup of international and domestic designers, including Dovile Riebschlager (DoviArt Fashion from Lithuania), Mario Designs, Emily Nayhree Dawson (Emily Nayhree Art from Ireland) and Shanequa Casteal (StraTgik). Visionary & Co. of Indianapolis), and Dori Eversole Lewis headlining, to name a few. Notably, the event features beauty queens from different pageant systems across the country and internationally, adding an extra layer of global style. This large-scale, family-friendly fashion event promises a glamorous and stylish evening. Attendees will be able to discover the latest collections from leading designers, including two international talents. Tickets for this exclusive affair range from $50 to $100 and can be purchased online at ModelIcon.eventbrite.com. This event is open to the public. Model Icon Inc, a revolutionary luxury brand, is dedicated to presenting art in its truest form. As anticipation builds for the Model Icons Kentucky Derby celebration, scheduled for April 7, 2024, the brand remains committed to celebrating diversity and inclusiveness. Several sui generis designers are preparing to walk the catwalk at the Shelbyville Conference and Welcome Center, located near Louisville. This incredible showcase promises to amplify the artistry of fashion, embodying the essence of Model Icon Inc's vision and hopes to take root in Shelbyville by boosting tourism, economic growth and opportunity for residents. Gearheart is not only celebrated for her contributions to the fashion world, but also for her dedication to suicide prevention and anti-bullying awareness work. His appearances on NBC 5 Chicago News, ABC Chicago & Des Moines News, Louisville Fox, Wave News and press conferences in the Philippines, Liberia, West Africa, Puerto Rico and Jamaica demonstrate his commitment to having a positive impact on a global scale. In addition to her extensive modeling career, Gearheart has an impressive background in pageantry, including her Miss United Nations title, where she traveled to 7 countries, raising awareness of suicide intervention through QPR stages. Currently holding the title of America's Mrs. Heart, Gearheart is the mother of three young daughters, having recently adopted an 18-year-old son from foster care. Happily married, she met her husband on a plane trip to Ireland. Event details Date: April 7 Location: Shelbyville Conference & Welcome Center, 219 7th St, Shelbyville, KY. For tickets, visit http://www.modelicon.eventbrite.com and click on the Kentucky Derby Fashion Show link. For media inquiries and further information, please contact: Sherrie Gearheart Email: [email protected] Telephone: 815-914-8602 Note: Please visit the official website for the latest information. www.modelicon.eventbrite.com

