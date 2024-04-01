NC State joins schools in sending men's and women's teams to the same Final Four

It's a great time to be a hoops player and fan at NC State.

Basketball is thriving in Raleigh, North Carolina, after the NC State men's and women's teams clinched a spot in the Final Four in upset fashion and after long waits. The women's team, seeded No. 3, had not reached the Final Four since 1998, and the men's team, seeded No. 11, had not reached the Final Four since they had all won in 1983.

It's hard enough to make it to a Final Four, but for two teams from the same campus to do so in the same year is an impressive feat. But NC State isn't the first school to achieve this.

Here are the schools that were able to send a men's and women's team to the Final Four in the same year:

Georgia, 1983

Georgia was the first school to have a men's and women's team in the Final Four at the same time, in 1983.

That year, the men's team appeared in its first Final Four in team history, losing to NC State. It was also the first women's Final Four, but the Bulldogs lost to Southern California.

Duke, 1999

The Dukes' teams not only reached the Final Four in 1999, but also reached the championship game.

The men's team lost to Connecticut, while the women's team, in its first trip to the Final Four, lost to Purdue for the title.

Oklahoma, 2002

The men's team lost in the Final Four to Indiana, while the women's team reached the national championship game, losing to Connecticut.

Texas, 2003

Another school found success the year after Oklahoma at rival Texas.

The men's team lost in the Final Four to Syracuse, while the women's team lost to Connecticut in the Final Four.

Connecticut, 2004

Connecticut began its impressive streak of men's and women's success in 2004.

The men's team won the national championship against Georgia Tech and the women beat Tennessee for the national title with a dual victory, the first in Division I history.

Michigan State, 2005

The Michigan State women's team made its first Final Four, losing to Baylor in the national championship game. The men lost to North Carolina in the Final Four.

LSU, 2006

The LSU women's team appeared in its third consecutive Final Four, losing to Duke in the national semifinals. The men reached the Final Four and lost to UCLA.

Connecticut, 2009

The women managed to win a national championship against Louisville, but the men lost to Michigan State in the Final Four.

Connecticut, 2011

Connecticut had another successful basketball season two years later. The men won the national championship game against Butler, but the women lost to Notre Dame in the Final Four.

Louisville, 2013

The women advanced to the national championship game, losing to Connecticut. The men won the national championship against Michigan, but it was vacated for NCAA violations.

Connecticut, 2014

Connecticut made its record third appearance of both teams in the Final Four in 2014.

The men beat Kentucky to win the national championship and the women beat Notre Dame for the title for another double celebration.

Syracuse, 2016

The women's team made its first Final Four in school history, losing to Connecticut in the championship game. The men lost to Michigan in the Final Four.

South Carolina, 2017

The last school before NC State to have both teams reach the final four, the South Carolina women's team won their first national championship after defeating Mississippi State. The men appeared in their first Final Four, losing to Gonzaga in the semifinals.

North Carolina State, 2024

The club's newest school, the women will face South Carolina on Friday, while the men will face Purdue on Saturday.