Meet the Black Fashion Stylist/Clothing Designer Whose Collections Reflect Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI)





In all the countries — Anita Davenport, the visionary founder of Single Tree Alley, is redefining the fashion industry's approach to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) through its innovative and culturally rich collections. With a deep commitment to celebrating and integrating multicultural aspects into fashion, Anita has been at the forefront of designing clothing that speaks volumes about cultural diversity and inclusiveness. SingleTree Lane was born from Anita's desire to honor her Black and multi-ethnic heritage as well as the rich tapestry of cultures that surround us. Launching in February 2023, during Black History Month, the brand embodies Anita's vision of promoting unity and love through fashion. Named after the street of his childhood home, SingleTree Lane is more than just a fashion brand; it’s a movement towards a more inclusive and diverse fashion industry. Anita's collections, including “Be BLACK”, “The Divine Feminine” and “Eastern Elegance”, demonstrate her dedication to DEI in fashion. Each piece is meticulously designed to incorporate multicultural elements, ensuring that each garment tells a story of unity, respect and appreciation of cultural diversity. The “Be BLACK” collection is a powerful celebration of black culture and heritage, designed to inspire and empower. Through this collection, Anita aims to create a space where Black beauty, history, and the future are honored and celebrated. She strongly believes that representation matters. “The Divine Feminine” collection celebrates the strength, grace and resilience of women around the world. This collection is a tribute to the diverse forms of femininity and the unique journey of each woman. It is on the shoulders of women that every civilization succeeds through the reproduction and education of children, economic participation, preservation of cultural traditions, community leadership, innovation and creativity. “Eastern Elegance” is a fascinating collection that features Asian artistic influences, beautifully blending traditional Asian aesthetics with contemporary fashion. This collection showcases Anita's appreciation and respect for Asian culture and her commitment to bridging cultural divides through fashion. Anita Davenport's work goes beyond creating beautiful clothes; it’s about creating a legacy of inclusiveness, respect and love for all cultures. Thanks to SingleTree Lane, Anita doesn't just dress bodies; she weaves cultures together, promoting a world where everyone is celebrated for their unique heritage. “I believe in the power of fashion as a universal language that can unite us,” says Anita. “My goal is to create a brand that reflects the beauty of our diverse world, under the motto “Love All, Serve All.” SingleTree Lane is leading the charge to make the fashion industry a more inclusive and diverse space, where the beauty of culture is recognized and celebrated. Anita’s commitment to DEI is not just a statement; it is a movement towards a better and more inclusive future. For more information about SingleTree Lane and to view the collections, please visit ShopSingleTree.com For press inquiries, contact 408-809-8572 or [email protected]

