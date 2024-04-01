Fashion
Georgia Is Most Obsessed With Printed Summer Dresses
IN OTHER NEWS – New study using Google Trends finds Georgians are most obsessed with printed summer dresses.
Release:
- New research has revealed that Georgia is most obsessed with printed summer dresses.
- The study used Google Trends to analyze the colors and styles of the most popular summer dresses in each state.
- An expert advises you on which summer dress to order based on the look you're going for this year.
A new analysis has revealed the summer dresses we can expect to see in Georgia this year and it turns out prints are the hottest.
The study, conducted by the online fashion retailer boohoo.comused Google Trends to determine what the most popular summer dress style is in each state, using data from the past 12 months.
Now that winter is behind us, the promise of sunshine no longer seems so far away, and many will start stocking their wardrobes in time for summer – with some even daring to wear these outfits from the warmest days of spring.
It turns out that print is the most popular look for summer dresses in Georgia because it was the most associated term.
In fact, it was the number one choice in nearly a quarter (24%) of all states – including Colorado, Massachusetts and Texas – suggesting that state residents like to follow the trends.
Pink summer dresses are the second most popular look, as this color was the most associated term in six states, with Illinois, Iowa, New Jersey, New York, South Carolina, and Tennessee being everyone agrees with this look.
Black, green, and orange sundresses come in third among the most popular summer dresses, as the colors are the preferred choice in three states each.
California, Maryland and Vermont stick to a safer look by favoring black dresses, while Kansas, Mississippi and Wisconsin are bolder with their choice of green.
Arkansas, New Hampshire and West Virginia are even bolder, with orange as the preferred look for summer dresses.
Although less popular, classics such as blue, brown, cream, yellow and white will also make an appearance as the weather warms, as well as lavender and patterned summer dresses, with these styles being most popular in two states each.
Arizona, Ohio, and Oregon are more particular in the look they go for, specifically looking for light blue, royal blue, and navy blue, respectively.
Some states deviate from the norm completely, for example South Dakota is the only place to opt for gold as their summer dress of choice.
The three most popular summer dresses for this summer
|Rank
|Summer dress
|Number of states
|1.
|To print
|12
|2.
|Pink
|6
|3. (=)
|Black
|3
|3. (=)
|Green
|3
|3. (=)
|Orange
|3
Commenting on the results, a boohoo.com the spokesperson says:
Now that we've entered spring and the countdown to summer is on, people will already be dreaming of outfits they can wear in warm weather without having to cover them under lots of layers.
Summer dresses are always a good choice once we start to see some sun, creating an effortlessly stylish look.
Although the timelessness of black summer dresses means we always expect to see this dress reappear every year, it's interesting to see that printed dresses are the most popular when looking across the states.
If you haven't started shopping for your summer wardrobe yet and want to blend in, print is the way to go. If you're hoping to stand out, a purple or red would be a more appropriate choice.
|
