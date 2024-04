Kirsche Capital unveils its latest modest collection

Kirsche Capital, a dynamic addition to the Colombo fashion scene, proudly announces the launch of its new collection, offering a fusion of affordability, trendiness and modesty in contemporary fashion. Nestled at 395 RA De Mel Mawatha in Colombo 3, Kirsche Capital is the brainchild of CEO and co-founder Dr Sarah Fazy, a fashion enthusiast dedicated to connecting fashion with avant-garde designs. Recognizing the increasing demand for modest fashion, Kirsche Capital proudly presents its first modest clothing line. In response to customer feedback and market trends, the brand's latest collection is aimed at people looking for stylish yet modest clothing. To mark this milestone, Kirsche Capital hosted a captivating fashion show showcasing its range of modest clothing, complemented by a live hijab demonstration tutorial led by hijab stylist Aysha Iqbal. Demonstrating unique hijab styling and draping techniques, the event highlighted Kirsche Capital's commitment to empowering individuals to express their style. Co-founder and director of Kirsche Capital Viduravi Hansaja Kumbukage puts his film experience at the forefront. He is a renowned actor and well known for his distinctive style and passion for fashion. He expressed his excitement for the launch saying, “We are delighted to introduce our modest clothing collection, catering to the changing needs of our customers. By combining affordability and style, we aim to enable individuals to feel beautiful while respecting their modest clothing preferences. Spanning an impressive 4,000 square feet, the Kirsche Capital store epitomizes style, showcasing carefully curated men's and women's ready-to-wear clothing as well as adorable children's clothing. Committed to providing high quality contemporary designs, the brand offers a diverse range of timeless tops, dresses, pants, skirts and shirts suitable for all occasions. What sets Kirsche Capital apart is its focus on comfortable clothing styles that exude liberation. From classic to contemporary, the brand offers a wide range of styles designed to suit various preferences and body shapes. Whether for casual outings or formal events, Kirsche Capital's clothing is meticulously designed to facilitate effortless mixing and matching, ensuring versatility for every occasion. In addition to its women's collection, Kirsche Capital presents a range of comfortable, high-quality men's T-shirts and shirts, catering to contemporary fashion sensibilities. They also have an extensive children's collection, making them a perfect one-stop shop for the entire family's clothing needs. With a focus on modern, feminine style and an inclusive approach, the brand remains committed to driving positive change and increasing the diversity of its offerings. For more information about Kirsche Capital and its journey, visit the store directly or contact them at +94702370123. About Kirsche Capital Kirsche Capital is Colombo's premier destination for affordable and trendy clothing for men, women and children. The brand is renowned for its commitment to delivering high-quality, contemporary designs that blur the lines between tradition and trend. With a focus on modest fashion, Kirsche Capital empowers individuals to express their style effortlessly, ensuring inclusiveness and diversity in each collection.

