Tomiwa Adesina: a fashion journey from Osogbo to Paris





By Abiola AA In the enchanting world of haute couture, one name shines like the City of Lights: Tomiwa Adesina. From the colorful streets of Osogbo in Nigeria to the chic catwalks of Paris, a Nigerian muse has established herself as a pioneering model for the biggest European fashion houses. Make no mistake, Tomiwa Adesina’s remarkable journey is the result of her talent, ambition and the power to relentlessly pursue her dreams. Spotted for her 19-year-old looks and unforgettable face at Arise Fashion Week, she's earned a well-deserved and coveted spot in the incredibly competitive modeling industry. Leaving her friends, family, and eventual nursing degree behind at such a young age shouldn't have been an easy decision, but Tomiwa set her sights on Paris, determined to make a name for herself on the world stage of the fashion. Today, Tomiwa establishes himself as a rising star in the fashion industry, having worked with some of the biggest names in European fashion. Some of the iconic luxury brands she has worked with include Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Zara, Givenchy and Hermes. She has also appeared twice on the cover of the legendary loficiel. She also had this unforgettable Miu Miu campaign with Bella Hadid. Tomiwa's portfolio features an impressive list of collaborations that showcase her incredible range and unique style. She has undoubtedly brought her own brand of elegance and sophistication to the forefront of the fashion scene. But Tomiwa's journey is much more than just a series of glamorous campaigns and runway shows. It is a testimony of resilience and courage. No dream is too big, no goal is too ambitious, as long as you are willing to put in the effort necessary to make it a reality. As she continues to grace magazine covers, walk the most prestigious catwalks and inspire a new generation of models, she will undoubtedly inspire new voices in the Nigerian and global fashion industry. As she continues to feature in European magazines and runways, Tomiwa embodies not only the Nigerian spirit, but also the very essence of passion and determination. Her journey is nothing short of extraordinary, and she's only scratching the surface.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://businessday.ng/sponsored/article/tomiwa-adesina-a-fashion-journey-from-osogbo-to-paris/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos